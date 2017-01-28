Cincinnati Bengals: Predicting The Stats Leaders For 2017

With the Cincinnati Bengals preparing for the NFL Draft, here is a prediction of some main statistics leaders for the team next season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are talented at many offensive and defensive positions. The roster is, by no means, set as the NFL Draft is quickly approaching. The Bengals may also surprise us all and sign a free agent or two that could make a difference.

Fans would like to think that production numbers would be on the rise as offensive weapons return from injury.

Using the current roster, assuming everyone stays healthy, fans can expect an increase in offensive production from a few players. Take a look at few picks to be atop the leaderboards during the Bengals’ 50th season.

A Scattered Backfield is Cause For Speculation

It wouldn’t be out of the question if the Bengals made some moves in the backfield before the start of the season. Rex Burkhead surely impressed in his limited minutes at the end of the year. Fans have expressed their opinions on social media wanting Burkhead to be re-signed and take over as the feature back in Cincinnati. One thing that makes sense is the fact that the Bengals aren’t going to just give up on Jeremy Hill or Giovanni Bernard this early in their careers. With that said, I Look for the Bengals to possibly sign Burkhead to a contract but keep things the way they are.

Hill should still lead the pack in rushing yards next season with a newly contracted Burkhead finishing second. A scrappy Giovanni Bernard, coming off of an ACL injury will serve as a flare back similar to the role of Darren Sproles. He will find the majority of his production catching passes out of the backfield.

Projecting the Numbers

Hill racked up 829 yards on 222 carries last season. Even though that results in just an average gain of 3.8 ypc. A healthy Jeremy Hill will be a 1,000 yard back next season.

If the Bengals can re-sign Burkhead, I look for the special teams standout to make an impact as the number two back. Burkhead can be expected to reach the century mark on carries next season while projecting 700-800 yards from scrimmage. Burkhead can also serve as a receiving threat out of the backfield. Look for the two Bengals’ backs to finish next season with 7 or more touchdowns each between the two.

The Absence of The Deep Threat

A.J. Green is one of the best receiving threats in the National Football League. The Bengals missed out on a lot of production from Green this season due to injury. Green is the master at catching the deep ball. With speed, size, and athleticism, he makes Andy Dalton’s job easier when he is on the field.

There is no one that can question that Green will be the leading receiver for the Bengals’ offense. A healthy Green means a competitive Cincinnati Bengals. Look for Green to surpass the 1,500-yard mark next season. That is a bold prediction, but this season saw Green play in just 10 games and nearly clip the 1,000-yard mark on 66 receptions. Bengals fans would like to see Green get into the end zone more often next season as the former Georgia Bulldog only scored 4 touchdowns in 2016.

Other notables to look for in 2017 are second-year players Tyler Boyd and Cody Core. Both were forced into more time that the Bengals planned for. The youngsters have high ceilings to complement Green on the outside. Brandon LaFell led the Bengals receivers in scores last season. The veteran is set to become a free agent his summer and it is unclear about the Bengals’ plans for the future of LaFell.

The Resurgence of Tyler Eifert

Cincinnati Bengals’ tight end, Tyler Eifert is elite. There is no questioning that statement. What people may question, is the durability of Eifert. The Bengals have a great red zone threat. Andy Dalton always seems to find number 85 inside the twenty-yard line. Eifert is the pick to carry the Bengals in touchdowns next season barring another devastating injury. Hopefully, a healthy tight end will mean a boost in efficiency for the struggling offense fans watched this season.

A.J. Green will also factor into the touchdown situation. Green and Eifert will both be credited with 10 or more touchdowns in 2017.

Eifert seems to be well on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats at the position. The only thing holding the young talent back is his ability to consistently stay on the field. Last season, the Notre Dame alumni only started two games and played in just five total. Producing five touchdowns during his sparse field time, there is no questioning the efficiency that the tight end can bring to the Bengals offense.

Tackles

The Bengals’ defense was led by Karlos Dansby and Vontaze Burfict last season in terms of tackles. The duo racked up 215 total tackles split between them. The Bengals are lacking depth at the linebacker position but have one of the best in the league in Burfict. Even though the 26-year-old has had his troubles, there is no doubting his talent. No one knows whether or not Burfict will mature enough to lead a defense in the NFL but if he does, the Bengals need that guy. Burfict will lead the team in tackles in 2017. He will stay healthy and avoid too many controversial hits which would keep him off the field. You can expect Burfict to register 110-120 total tackles next season.

Sacks

The Cincinnati Bengals have a great duo of pass rushers in Pro Bowlers, Geno Atkins (9 Sacks) and Carlos Dunlap (8 Sacks). Both led the Bengals defense getting to the quarterback. Atkins, from the 3-technique, can overpower offensive guards and centers with his speed and strength. Dunlap comes hard off of the edge and beats opposing tackles with his smooth pass rush moves and his athleticism. It’s hard to pick which of the two will lead the defense in sacks next year. My pick is Carlos Dunlap. Dunlap is poised for a great sack total in 2017. My prediction is that the defensive end will finish 2017 with at least 14 sacks.

The Bengals are expected to add another piece to their defensive pass rushers through the draft. If there is one thing that they need, it’s more consistency across the defense in pressuring the quarterback.

Interceptions

Cincinnati may have some tough choices to make in terms of the secondary. Adam Jones has his issues as well as free agent negotiations with Dre Kirkpatrick. Depending on the development of the Jones situation, the Bengals will be in a must-sign situation with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. The Bengals were led in interceptions with three different players picking off 3 balls each. George Iloka, Shawn Williams, and Dre Kirkpatrick were the most active defenders of the pass.

As a team, the Cincinnati defense totaled 17 interceptions. They were among the league’s best. Who will lead the team in interceptions in 2017? My pick is going to be George Iloka. At the backend of the defense, Iloka will get the chance to see a lot of deep ball throws. The safety should walk away next season with five or more takeaways.

