Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Week 17 on Men In Stripes

Have you heard a Matt Willson rant? Well, here it finally is. Matt tells you what irritates him the most this season with both the Cincinnati Bengals and some of the fans.

Tim and Matt are back for week 17 in the NFL. It may not mean much for the Bengals and the games may end up sucking. However, when it comes to the Bengals future, they have a bunch to say.

Matt posted his first NFL mock draft this week and goes on an epic rant when someone blames Andy Dalton for all the struggles in 2016. After Shelby wrote his article on Dalton’s attempt at breaking the franchise/his own passing yards record.

The guys tackle the thought of Marvin Lewis staying for 2017. When he came out and said that he would return in 2017, most Bengals fans hearts dropped. The fact that mediocrity is acceptable makes it difficult to swallow this season and look forward to next.

The guys tackle the good of the season and who should stay and what to look forward to.

Tim

Ravens at Bengals

Texans at Titans

Panthers at Buccaneers

Jaguars at Colts

Patriots at Dolphins

Bears at Vikings

Bills at Jets

Cowboys at Eagles

Browns at Steelers

Saints at Falcons

Giants at Redskins

Cardinals at Rams

Raiders at Broncos

Chiefs at Chargers

Seahawks at 49ers

Packers at Lions

Matt

Ravens at Bengals

Texans at Titans

Panthers at Buccaneers

Jaguars at Colts

Patriots at Dolphins

Bears at Vikings

Bills at Jets

Cowboys at Eagles

Browns at Steelers

Saints at Falcons

Giants at Redskins

Cardinals at Rams

Raiders at Broncos

Chiefs at Chargers

Seahawks at 49ers

Packers at Lions

Next week we will break down the season, look forward to the off season, and start talking about team needs. For Shelby, Tim, and Matt, enjoy the Sunday Night Football and we look forward to talking about whats in store this off-season.

