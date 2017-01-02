Cincinnati Bengals Looking to Trade A.J. McCarron?

After the 2015 season and early exit in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals are choosing now to look at trading backup QB A.J. McCarron?

If you are one who doesn’t believe everything you read, we are similar. However, according to Paul Dehner Jr., from the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to do just that.

A McCarron deal is a part of the offseason itinerary. Matter of when, where and who will provide the most value. https://t.co/HddmcqkTMr — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 2, 2017

When Hue Jackson could have taken him off there hands and returned Andrew Hawkins or a draft pick. Now the Bengals might be a season to late to get a decent return for the backup quarterback.

A.J. McCarron is a talented quarterback, who is entering his final season of his rookie contract. With the success of Andy Dalton in the regular season, he will need to go outside of the Bengals to get his opportunity to start.

This draft isn’t the deepest in quarterbacks, but with teams like the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars needing quarterbacks, the draft doesn’t have to be. Not to mention, when you pair it up with rumors of Tony Romo moving, this is not a big market place for quarterbacks in 2017.

A.J. McCarron’s 2015 season came by way of injury in week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCarron went 2-2 and had a playoff loss, which we won’t re-live that encounter. In seven games played, he went 79 for 119 in completions, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and 854 yards.

He hasn’t played since preseason and the last time he played in a meaningful game was the playoff loss, which he basically didn’t play to win, just not to lose. Now the Bengals, a year later are looking to move him.

The Cincinnati Bengals have drafted well, but when it comes to getting rid of players, they seem to be just a day late. Remember Mike Nugent?

