Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert on IR and more Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals season is almost over and the Bengals-Ravens rematch is now meaningless after a last second loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, injuries are the headlines for the Bengals for another week.

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into the final week of their 2016 season. They will essentially be playing for their draft position and that is about it. However, with no meaning and nothing other than draft position and pride, it would make sense to rest starters, but injuries of too many rule the headlines heading into this game.

Tyler Eifert on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals made the move official today with Tyler Eifert:

NEWS: #Bengals place OG Clint Boling and TE Tyler Eifert on IR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 26, 2016

It means that Eifert will end his season where he began it, on the bench. EIfert only played half of the games this season and had an impact in five of those eight games. Eifert will be a free agent in 2018 and he is an important part of this Bengals team, but he has only played 37 of 64 games. He has missed 27 games in his four year career, and can’t stay on the field.

Tyler Eifert is a key piece to this Bengals offense but is unreliable. Getting him healthy for 2017 is the key and hopefully after a little rest and relaxation this off-season he will be ready for another playoff run.

Clint Boling on IR

Clint Boling signed a long term deal in 2015. He was also placed on the injury reserved list opening up a second spot on the roster. He missed the Bengals game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury but again could be more of a shut down for rest and relaxation for a 2017 run.

Boling has only met six games since becoming the full time starter in 2012. Although the offensive line took a huge step back in their protection of Dalton, Boling has been one of the more consistent players.

Two players on the Cincinnati Bengals are still up in the air with only two moves made on Monday, so what is happening with Vontaze Burfict and A.J. Green.

Vontaze Burfict in concussion protocol

The Bengals defensive leader was sidelined on Saturday against the Texans as he was still in concussion protocol. Burfict, who suffered concussion-like issues in 2014, with a cervical strain. He really calmed himself down, but was a target for the Pittsburgh Steelers who were trying to take the rules into their own hands and the NFL allowed it.

Burfict will still need to clear concussion protocol before he can even practice. If he is not clear by Friday, he will be shut down for the final game of the season. However, if he passes, he will do everything he can to get back on the field against the Ravens, the real reason for the suspension at the beginning of the season.

A.J. Green’s Hamstring

The Cincinnati Bengals ownership stepped in and shut down the Bengals wide receiver for their week 16 match up against the Texans. However, it is still anyone’s guess on whether it was just for the week for further evaluation or for the season.

However, he has still not been placed on the IR so there is a chance he makes his last ditch attempt to get to 1,000 yards. Ownership went outside the organization and the team doctors to get their judgement last week. Do they not trust the team doctors or is it another way for the cheap Mike Brown to save a buck, if there is a performance bonus at risk?

The Cincinnati Bengals have some big starters injured and the season is at the end. Resting players is a smart move in someways but it is coming into question when history is at steak. Will Green and Burfict join Eifert and Bodine on the bench or will they let them play? We will have to wait and see, either way, the Bengals still have a divisional game ahead of them to finish this season.

