A.J. Green won’t play for the Bengals on Saturday, and his season could be over

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will not play Saturday night against the Bengals, despite being hopeful earlier in the week that he would return to action.

Bengals docs won't let AJ Green go today. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 24, 2016

Green hasn’t played since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear early in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Bills, and he reportedly could miss Week 17 as well. According to an ESPN report, Green was pulled from a team meeting and told that ownership made the call that he wouldn’t play Saturday.

As much as AJ Green wants to play through hamstring injury, Bengals not expected to let him play in either of final two games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2016

As Adam Schefter reported AJ Green will not play tonight. A team source told me Green was pulled from a team… https://t.co/CCnjfQ5S17 — bob holtzman (@BobHoltzmanESPN) December 24, 2016

If Green is done for the season, he will fall 36 yards of a sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season. His 66 catches and 964 receiving yards lead the team, despite the fact that he has played in just 10 games.

At 5-8-1, the Bengals will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season – the year before Green’s rookie season.