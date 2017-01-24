Video shows Bengals CB Adam Jones telling police ‘I hope you die tomorrow’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, assault and obstructing official business, as well as a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance stemming from a Jan. 3 arrest. Video from the incident was released Monday (warning: NSFW language) that showed Jones’ actions against the arresting officer.

In the video, Jones can be heard telling the officer, “I hope you die tomorrow,” later saying, “You’re gonna be out of a job tomorrow” while sitting in the back of a police car. Jones shouted multiple profanities and racial slurs at the officer.

The incident stemmed from Jones yelling and banging on a glass door at a Cincinnati hotel before allegedly pushing and poking a security guard in the eye, according to police. During the booking process, he allegedly was uncooperative and spit on a female nurse who was examining him.

Jones’ attorneys issued this apology on his behalf:

Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr…. Posted by Fessler, Schneider & Grimme, LLP on Monday, January 23, 2017

The Bengals also released a statement regarding Jones’ actions following the release of the video, apologizing to fans.

“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior,” the team said. “The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology. However, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

When Jones was released from jail the day after his arrest, he denied all charges, claiming to have had witnesses that could disprove the charges he is facing.

“I’m sorry that this happened, and it’d be different for beating people’s [expletive], but for touching someone, come on,” Jones told reporters.

The NFL reportedly is reviewing the incident and Jones could face discipline from the league for the start of the 2017 season. That will be determined by whether Jones violated the league’s personal conduct policy.