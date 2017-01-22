Cincinnati Bengals: 2017 Three Round Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a disappointing season that ended 6-9-1, here’s a look at how the Bengals can upgrade with their first three picks.

The Bengals have seen themselves take a significant step in the wrong direction this past season after losing coordinators Mike Zimmer and Hue Jackson over the past two seasons, putting pressure on head coach Marvin Lewis to succeed now more than ever before .

The 2017 NFL Draft will be a huge component for Lewis’ future in The Queen City with some serious holes to fill. After making the playoffs last season, the Bengals will be picking ninth overall after a 6-9-1 finish. The Bengals have a chance to add some top tier talent early to add to an already talented roster.

Their biggest needs are at the center position, linebacker, and edge rusher. Fortunately, this draft’s loaded with edge rushers, and has some starting caliber centers they could pick up. The Bengals have three picks in the first 75, and will need to make them count to get back to contention, while they can.

9 Derek Barnett Defensive End, Tennessee

The Bengals invest in a big time upgrade on the edge with Tennessee’s defensive star, Derek Barnett. Anyone who watched Derek Barnett singlehandedly demolish Nebraska’s offensive line and game plan in the Music City Bowl can attest to how good of a pass rusher he is, and what a force he can be on the best of days.

Barnett’s a beast off the edge with hulk like strength, and a motor that doesn’t quit. Barnett would add some teeth to the Bengals defense, as he broke NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White’s school sack record with 33.0 sacks. Barnett’s exactly what the Bengals need on defense, and would be the best pick for them here if Reuben Foster or one of the other top defensive ends aren’t around.

2 Ethan Pocic Center, LSU

The Bengals need an upgrade at center, Russell Bodine is only signed through next year, and hasn’t been the best center. Pocic is the undisputed top center in this draft class, and would be a good fit in the Bengals’ offensive system. Pocic has even experience blocking for their running back, Jeremy Hill while at LSU as a freshman.

Pocic is a reliable lineman who brings a lot of experience, a consistency of pancaking defenders, and excelling in a pro-style system. His run blocking ability, and pass blocking are both top notch for a center, and would be a nice upgrade for the interior o-line. This isn’t the most eye popping or exciting pick in the world, but it will pay dividends for Andy Dalton and the running backs in the long run.

3 Anthony Walker Jr. Inside Linebacker, Northwestern

The Bengals need to continue to build on the defensive side of the ball, and especially on the edge and at inside linebacker. Here they get a steal in Anthony Walker Jr. the run stopping machine from Northwestern. Walker finished his career with 276 tackles and 38 tackles for a loss in 36 games.

Walker’s capable of starting for them, and would be another good addition inside along Vontaze Burfict, Rey Maualuga’s about to hit the wrong side of 30, and it’s time they think long term. With Maualuga a free agent after next season, Walker’s pick makes more sense if he’s available here.

