Cincinnati Bengals: 2017 Schedule Released

A year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Could a favorable schedule help them rebound?

It has been a somewhat predictable offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, it comes off a very disappointing year for the club from the Queen City. After reaching the postseason a team-record five consecutive years, which included winning division titles in 2013 and ’15, Marvin Lewis’ team fell to 6-9-1 and third place in the AFC North.

Once again, this team has gone about its business this year. There have been less than a handful of free-agent additions to the roster. But the organization did see some of its better players leave for other clubs. In particular, the offensive line took a pair of hits in losing left tackle Andrew Whitworth (Los Angeles Rams) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (Cleveland Browns).

So what does that mean for Lewis and company this fall? As usual, they will have their work cut out for them within the division itself.

Here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Cincinnati Bengals:

The Bengals have ome work to do in the trenches, there’s still plenty of talent at the skill positions. Quarterback Andy Dalton has running backs Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill, wide receivers A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell and tight end Tyler Eifert. This quintet dealt with its share of major injuries in 2016.

Cincy would love to get back to playoff form. However, this year might actually be about setting themselves up for the future. Their lack of success a year ago showed glaring holes. Perhaps working to fix them in lieu of the postseason would be the better goal.

This article originally appeared on