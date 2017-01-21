Church Marquee Throws Shade at Chargers Moving to Los Angeles (Photo)

Perhaps the most vicious shade being thrown at the Chargers for moving to Los Angeles came from a church marquee.

The Los Angeles Chargers have already been causing quite the uproar since the announcement that the move is happening. Fans have denounced the team, jerseys have been burned, and multiple public figures have spoken out against the move. In terms of a PR nightmare for the Chargers, this is about as bad as they could have imagined this move going over.

If you need any indication of just how bad things have gotten in regards to the response from fans and the San Diego public, you need only look an hour outside of the city. Specifically, you just need to look at one sign in Fallbrook, CA.

Fallbrook is where Community Baptist Church takes up residence and, with the church’s close proximity to San Diego, it stands to reason that the pastoral staff and congregation had Chargers fans among them. If you look at the marquee that they have in front of their building, though, it feels like a safe assumption to say that their allegiances will not be following the team to Los Angeles (H/T SB Nation):

I’m not sure how much this is going to do for bringing people in the area into church—but they get an A in terms of comedy. Whenever you have area churches calling you out for moving the team, you might’ve really made a grave error. Though the fan support in recent years at games hasn’t been great, this is a team that was engrained in the culture of the city.

Now they’re going to a cultural hub that, if Rams games are any indication, isn’t exactly dying for a second NFL team. But it appears that what’s done is done for this franchise. And now the Chargers have to endure messages like this from church marquees—and that’s just the beginning.

