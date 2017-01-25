Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Will Christian McCaffery be a first round pick, or slip into the second round?

Christian McCaffery is arguably the most versatile player in college football. He can run, he can catch and he can return kicks. On offense, McCaffery totaled over 5000 offensive yards for seven yards per touch and 31 total touchdowns. His three-year career included one 2000 yard rushing campaign but the question still remains. Is Christian McCaffery able to be a three-down back at the next level? And if not, what role is he best served in?

Name: Christian McCaffery

Position: RB

Height: 6′

Weight: 200

School: Stanford

2016 Season Stats: 253 carries, 1,603 yards, 13 touchdowns; 38 receptions, 317 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

What to like about McCaffery…

What ISN’T there to like about Christian McCaffery? If you’re looking for a do-it-all back then he’s the best in this class. At 6′ 200 pounds he’s slightly undersized for the three down back role but he has a frame that can put on another 12-15 pounds without effecting his ability. As a runner, McCaffery shows excellent vision as a ball carrier and patience to allow his blocks to set up.

via GIPHY

What’s important to notice is that McCaffery understands how to read every block. When the guard pulled to the edge, McCaffery waited for him to secure the block forcing the defender inside. As soon as the block was made he took off. Had the block been unsecured it would’ve forced McCaffery back inside where the rest of the Duck defense was waiting. McCaffery’s patience on the run is also key. A running back who barrels in without letting the play develop would’ve been squeezed to try and get through the hole. On almost every one of McCaffery’s big runs, he shows this type of patience and vision.

via GIPHY

As a runner, he does everything you ask for at the position. He’s shown he can be solid in the passing game and even more impressively, as a pass blocker. When it comes to the Stanford running back there isn’t a lot that holds him back so long as he gets the blocking. There’s a good reason why he’s lead the PAC-12 in rushing and yards from scrimmage the last two years.

The Questions on McCaffery…

While there isn’t a true weakness here or there that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions. As stated above, McCaffery’s patience on waiting for the hole to open is a plus on his resume. However, there have been times and opportunities where he folds when nothing opens up right away. There are other backs that are more creative runners than McCaffery and it could vault them ahead of him on draft day. When you look at McCaffery run you get a guy who gets stuck to one path and one path only. He’s also not a guy who’s looking to be aggressive with head on contact. McCaffery breaks the shoe string tackles because he knows he can but there are times when a more solid tackle is presented and there isn’t much fight from him.

via GIPHY

On this play, you can almost see McCaffery slow down as the corner comes off the edge. His legs stopped moving and he accepted his loss. Some coaches want their backs to live and die by moving their legs. Had McCaffery been able to step out of that tackle there was another two if not three more yards waiting for him. The other negative to his game can be too much dancing in the backfield. While patience and vision are important traits, sometimes you have to be able to put your head down and earn your yards.

via GIPHY

McCaffery had a chance to take the play up the middle and challenge the middle linebacker. Instead, he took the ball to the outside in hopes of a seam that ended up costing his team available yards.

Outlook

McCaffery is who he is. He isn’t going to be any better than this nor will he be any worse (in the right system). A team that’s looking for a gadget player will love having McCaffery tote the rock for them. Other teams may misuse him and his career could be put on hold. As of right now, he’s a fringe day one guy for me. A team like the Patriots would love to get their hands on a player of this caliber.

