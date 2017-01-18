Chris Christie slams the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans

New Jersey governor Chris Christie trashed the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans during a radio appearance on Wednesday.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are a little upset this week and rightfully so. After a marvelous regular season, America’s Team was knocked out of the playoffs this week by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a 34-31 thriller. So it’s only natural that one of the more famous Cowboys fans in the country, New Jersey governor Chris Christie, is lashing out. But the only problem here is that he’s not bashing the Packers, but instead is taking shots at Dallas’ NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Christie, who has never been shy about his fandom, co-hosted WFAN’s Boomer and Carton Show on Wednesday and tore into Eagles fans. Here’s what Christie had to say, via CBSphilly.com.

“I understand why people are interested if you are a public figure, as to who you root for. They’re interested. But the hostility, I will tell you that I take for being a Cowboys fan — and this is what I say to Giants fans all the time, and Eagles fans. Now Eagles fans I understand it from a little more because the Eagles do suck and they’ve sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people.”

Alrighty then. That’s certainly not sugarcoating anything, is it? Christie went on to say that he would have no problem with Eagles fans taking out their anger on him, all the while defending his allegiance to the Cowboys, but says that he doesn’t understand why they could be so angry at him for being happy about his team winning. Hmmm…I suppose calling a group of people angry and awful probably won’t help his case but I suppose that’s not for me to decide.

Eagles fans are known to be some of the most passionate football fans in the NFL but have also been prone to some infamous moments as well, including throwing snowballs at Santa Claus and cheering when Michael Irvin was carted off the field after suffering a spinal cord injury in 1999 during what would prove to be his final game in the NFL. And yet the Hall of Famer actually was never angry with the Philly fans, taking it as a compliment that he could no longer inflict any more punishment on them.

Perhaps Chris Christie, who by the way often sits with Jerry Jones in his private box, hasn’t gotten over that yet.

This article originally appeared on