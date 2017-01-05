Chip Kelly would boost Jets offense immediately

New York Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has retired. They need a replacement that can truly push the envelope next season and beyond, which is why Chip Kelly would be a solid acquisition to make.

So who should the New York Jets hire? They should definitely consider a man who was recently let go by the San Francisco 49ers, Chip Kelly.

First of all, Kelly told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he would be willing to be an NFL offensive coordinator. Also, just because a person fails as a head coach doesn’t mean he can’t coach. Maybe he’s just not meant to be an NFL head coach.

There’s a perfect example of a failed NFL head coach turned coordinator down in Tennessee. Dick Lebeau was a defensive assistant coach for many years after playing in the NFL. He was either a defensive coordinator or defensive backs coach from 1973-1999. Then in Week 5 of the 2000 season, the Cincinnati Bengals hired him as their head coach.

He finished his 2+ season stint as head coach with a 12-33 record. After that, he spent one season in Buffalo. Then he became a great defensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets have some pieces in place and can draft some players he needs to succeed. Let’s examine what the Jets do have.

The Jets have an athletic quarterback, Bryce Petty, who can make plays with his arm and legs. They have a dynamic big play wide receiver, Robby Anderson. They also have a running back who can make plays on the ground and make plays in the passing game, Bilal Powell. Finally, they have a possession receiver who can be the glue that holds the passing game together, Quincy Enunwa.

What is missing from the Jets is a pass catching tight end, and they will have to make wholesale changes to the offensive line. When he was successful in Philadelphia, he had all the pieces the Jets already have.

Kelly’s style didn’t work as a head coach. However, it may work when he’s working under someone. Think about this. What made his college and pro teams successful was the combination of a solid passing attack that could attack down the field, and a great running game. Both of those elements are keys to success in the NFL.

All of Kelly’s successful teams from his days as an offensive coordinator at Oregon to NFL head coach averaged at least five yards per carry as a team. Between Powell and Petty, if general manager Mike Maccagnan can get the right offensive linemen and a tight end, this team can thrive under Kelly.

Don’t dismiss Kelly just because of his failure. He deserves a shot as a coordinator if he wants to be. Who knows, perhaps he will find magic with the Jets that have yet to establish an identity on offense.

