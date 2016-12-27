Chip Kelly won’t discuss his future with the 49ers until ‘after the season’

The San Francisco 49ers ended a franchise-long 13-game losing skid against the Rams on Saturday, improving their terrible record to 2-13. It’s been a disastrous season for Chip Kelly in his first year as the team’s head coach, and it’s led to some speculation as to whether he’ll be back in 2017.

There’s been little talk from 49ers brass assuring him of his job, and even Kelly himself doesn’t want to comment on the situation. He’ll leave that discussion for after the season concludes.

He’s only worried about beating the Seahawks in the season finale.

“I’m concerned with Seattle. So that shouldn’t be discussed during the season,” he said of whether he’ll be back next year, via the Mercury News. “So, we’ll discuss it after the season.”

Kelly simply said “no” when asked if he’s had any discussions with Jed York on his job security for next year. After giving his one-word answer, he was asked if he expects that talk to take place next week.

“You would think that’s when it would happen, right? We’ve said the same thing every week,” he said.

Obviously, there’s a great deal of tension in San Francisco right now. The 49ers are terrible, and any time a team finishes the year with two or three wins, the coach’s job is usually going to be brought into question.

According to the Mercury News, citing sources, no decision has been made on Kelly’s future, or GM Trent Baalke’s, for that matter, either. The win over the Rams was a nice consolation in an otherwise disappointing season, but it probably wasn’t enough to ensure he’ll be back for a second year.