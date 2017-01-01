Chip Kelly to be dismissed by San Francisco 49ers

Chip Kelly is out in San Fran.

For the second time in just over a year, Chip Kelly is losing his job.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Saturday night that Kelly, along with 49ers GM Trent Baalke, will be relieved of their duties following the last game of the 2016 season.

With Kelly soon to be out of San Francisco, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll ever coach in the NFL again. Despite his “innovative” offensive scheme, Kelly has never found consistent success as an NFL coach. With one game remaining this season, Kelly currently sports an overall coaching record of 28-34 and has only ever appeared in one playoff game—a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2013 postseason.

If this really is the end of the road for Kelly in the NFL, he will forever be remembered as the experimental three-year head coach that dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles to an unrecognizable form. When given control of team personnel, the Eagles unceremoniously released or traded several cornerstone players including running back LeSean McCoy, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive end Trent Cole and guard Evan Mathis, who would go on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos the following season.

Towards the end of Kelly’s tenure in Philadelphia, players had reportedly reached out to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie about the state of the team, many of whom expressed an unfavorable review of the controversial head coach. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kelly had no friends within the NovaCare Complex and was just as polarizing off the field as he was on the field.

Without a doubt, Kelly has been one of the most intriguing coaches in the league over the last several years, but largely for all the wrong reasons.

If Kelly is unable to find another job in the NFL, it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see him go back to college and try to jumpstart a program back into contention.

