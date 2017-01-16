Chip Kelly Likely to be Named Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator

Chip Kelly is the Hydra of the NFL. No matter how many times you cut the head off, two regrow in its place

Despite miserable performances in Philadelphia and San Francisco over the past four years, Chip Kelly remains in the NFL. After being interviewed for the Jaguars head coach position, Kelly is expected to be named Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator.

Despite new head coach Doug Marrone being an offensive-minded coach, Jacksonville could still implement some aspects of Kelly’s offense. Predicated around efficiency and speed, Kelly wants quarterbacks to get the ball out of their hand fast and effectively.

Chip Kelly went into #Jaguars OC job interview believing he was going get an offer. Has some assistant hires ready. Good chance it happens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

In Kelly’s first year coming out of Oregon, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs and regressed ever since. After three seasons with the Eagles, Kelly was fired with a 26-21 record. His salty, arrogant attitude towards the players and media were his biggest downfall with the Eagles.

Kelly went on to spend one season in San Francisco, and was fired after a 2-14 start. Many expected Kelly to return to college, especially with the Cal job becoming available late in the coaching search process.

How the Jaguars and Kelly wish to use quarterback Blake Bortles is a major question. Typically quarterbacks perform fairly well in Kelly’s system, Nick Foles, Sam Bradford, and Mike Vick being prime examples.

Jacksonville could be looking at the success of those quarterbacks, and think Kelly could bring some life to Bortles’ game after a year of regression.

