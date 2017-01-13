Chiefs vs. Steelers: Why rematch will be different

As the Chiefs prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers to come to town to fight for the right to go to the AFC Championship game, we must ask: Why will this time be any different?





On this episode of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast, Joshua Brisco breaks down every angle of the Chiefs vs. Steelers playoff game coming on Sunday.

When the Chiefs lost to the Steelers 43-14 in Week 4, it was never close. Going into the fourth quarter, the Steelers led 36-0. Why should this time be any different?

The Chiefs’ strengths have been found. The Steelers’ inconsistencies have been exploited.

The Steelers have the best QB-RB-WR trio in football. Why should we expect the Chiefs defense to put up a respectable effort? Look to this season.

The Steelers’ defense is suspect, but so is the Chiefs’ offense. Why should we think that Alex Smith will rise to the occasion in the playoffs? History.

In a game that promises to be icy, physical, intense and immensely entertaining, the Chiefs may just have the edge.

Plus, what’s more important: stopping Le’Veon Bell or pressuring Ben Roethlisberger?

Also, the AFC West is undergoing major coaching changes and John Dorsey could be on his way out of Kansas City.

