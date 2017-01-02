Chiefs to play Jan. 15 in Divisional round

The NFL playoff schedule has been announced for the first two rounds, and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting the maximum amount of rest.

It’s a beautiful thing not having to play in the Wild Card round, isn’t it? Instead of having to sweat anxiously throughout the next week, thinking about playing on the first weekend, Chiefs fans can sit back and relax. Kansas City is waiting for its next opponent, which will either be the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders or Houston Texans.

Regardless of who it is, the Chiefs will be playing at noon on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be televised on NBC, with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on the call. Of course, with a win, Kansas City will go to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.

By the time Kansas City kicks off, it will know whether the New England Patriots won or if a miracle happened. The Chiefs could host the conference title game, but only if New England gets knocked off in Foxborough by either the Miami Dolphins, Texans or Dolphins. I wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

We now have 13 days to wait. It’s a great time of year.

