Chiefs-Steelers weather update

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are playing their AFC Divisional contest on Sunday night. Here’s what the weather is looking like the morning of the game.

We have heard about it all week. The weather was going to be brutal this weekend, with an ice storm blanketing the city on Saturday night and lasting well into the afternoon on Sunday. As it turns out, the storm has come, but not quite to the expected level. Let’s all be thankful for that.

As of right now (10:30 CST), the ice is coming down in a light/freezing rain capacity, per Weather.com. At 32 degrees, one would imagine that it’s more of a sleet at the moment. By kickoff, there is a 50 percent chance of rain with the temperature hovering around a high of 34 degrees and a low of 29. There is no wind to speak of.

So what does this mean? The field is going to be damp and the ball might be slippery, but it won’t be impossible to play through. Don’t forget, the Chiefs played the Denver Broncos through a monsoon on Christmas night, and they racked up 500 yards.

Here’s to hoping that the conditions don’t worsen, the fans enjoy the game and the Chiefs handle it a bit better than the Steelers.

