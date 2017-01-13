Chiefs-Steelers has been rescheduled to Sunday night

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at a different time on Sunday, due to an impending ice storm in the metro area.

All week long, one of the talking points for the game between the Chiefs and the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was the weather. According to a million different people and reports on television, the Kansas City area is expected to get pounded with an ice storm throughout Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Because of this, tickets have been readily available for less than $50, something that is absolutely unheard of for a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. That being said, there is now a very interesting rumor floating around that makes plenty of sense. Former Chiefs quarterback and NFL on CBS analyst Trent Green is stating on Twitter that the game could be moved to Sunday night, allowing most of the ice storm to pass.

UPDATE: Now, it has been official by the league, so give Green credit for breaking the news.

Word on the street is Chiefs/Steelers moving to Sunday night. Ice storm!!! NFL to have official announcement and specifics soon. — Trent Green (@trentgreen10) January 13, 2017

This would be a great move by both the team and league. Kansas City would be much more likely to have a packed stadium, and the contest wouldn’t be played in brutal conditions.

Frankly, there is one other note here. Pittsburgh fans are going to have a very tough time getting into the city, even with the time change. A notoriously well-traveling fan base is likely stuck, while Chiefs fans are now going to buy up a ton of cheap tickets.

