Chiefs should be favorites in Divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs should be favorites in the AFC Divisional playoffs, regardless of who ends up coming to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.

There is going to be all kinds of talk of Kansas City as the public’s underdog should the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town. Why? Because the Steelers humiliated the Chiefs back in Week 4 in front of a national audience, 43-14. Pittsburgh also has the quarterback with two Super Bowl rings and two of the most explosive players in football with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

However, the Chiefs have the better record at 12-4 (Pittsburgh is 11-5), two very dynamic players on its offense with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and a much better defense. Also, this game will be played at Arrowhead, a place that has not been kind to Ben Roethlisberger and his team over the years.

In the end, the Chiefs should be the team laying points, not the other way around, despite the early contest between the two.

Of course, should the Miami Dolphins beat the Steelers, Kansas City will get the winner of the Houston and Oakland. In that case, there is a very good chance that the Chiefs would be double-digit favorites. The Chiefs swept the Raiders and while they lost to the Texans back in Week 2, these teams have gone in totally different directions since.

