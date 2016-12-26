Chiefs presents: Tool Broncos fan, fat man TD and more

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs got a couple of unexpected presents on Christmas Day.

First, their team played as complete a game as it has all season, dispatching of the Denver Broncos with relative ease. The defeat not only gave the Chiefs the season sweep over the Donks, it eliminated the defending Super Bowl Champions from playoff contention.

Next, a big man wearing red delivered another present when DT Dontari Poe lined up with the offense on the goal line and THREW a touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris. The 346-pound Poe became the first defensive player to throw a touchdown pass since 1981. Some media and fans immediately began whining that the Chiefs were running up the score. Former failed Chiefs coach, Herm “you play to win the game unless of course, your name is Herm, in which case you play to lose the game” Edwards accused the Chiefs of showing poor sportsmanship on the play. What a load of crap. The Chiefs were on the goal line. A TD put the game far out of reach. Who cares how they scored it? The point differential would have been the same if Spencer Ware had taken a handoff over the goal line or if Poe threw a TD. Heck, the only complaint we have is that perhaps the Chiefs could have held on to that play for a more crucial time. Then again, now if the Chiefs bring Poe out in a similar situation later, teams will have to respect the fact that he might throw the ball. That means it will be easier for him to run the ball in.

Sorry Herm. Maybe if you worried a little less about sportsmanship and a little more about winning, you’d still have a job in the NFL.

Finally, on the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a toolbag Broncos fan running around on the field in a poncho.

Just take a look at this moron adding to the Chiefs’ tackle total for the game.

Jets may cut Darrelle Revis, sign this guy who tackled the Chiefs fan who ran on the fieldhttps://t.co/AQ4zsnQGjqpic.twitter.com/vY5fTJsVa8 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 26, 2016

To be fair, if we were Broncos fans and paid all that money to see our team get eliminated from the playoffs, we’d probably of tried to escape the stadium, too. We just would have taken the stairs and snagged one one beer on our way out instead of, you know, making asses of ourselves and landing in jail. Being in jail on Christmas is what Raiders fans do. Have some respect for yourself, Denver.

Seriously though, re-watch the footage above. This guy is at an NFL game wearing khakis. That is Jim Harbagh-level lame. Why are all khaki-wearing football bros so unstable? We’re surprised this guy wasn’t carrying a clipboard with an intention to destroy it while throwing a hissy on the 50-yardline. Clark Hunt is going to need to review the Arrowhead security procedures. This tool should have been turned away at the gates just for his pants alone.

This article originally appeared on