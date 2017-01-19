Chiefs present good scenario for rookie quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs made the right move acquiring Alex Smith, but it might be time to move on this offseason.

When the Chiefs acquired quarterback Alex Smith via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, I thought it was a good move. That thought stays with me days after a disappointing 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s why it was a good move: The Chiefs were coming off an abysmal 2-14 season, had a new general manager in John Dorsey and head coach in Andy Reid. They desperately needed an answer at the quarterback position. The 2013 NFL draft provided a weak quarterback class and the available free agents were nothing to write home about. All fingers pointed to Smith as the best option available. The Chiefs made their move and solved the quarterback mystery for the time being.

Smith gave the team much-needed stability at the position and helped vault them back into relevancy, leading his team to four consecutive winning seasons and three playoff appearances. He’s a savvy veteran who doesn’t make many mistakes and won’t be the main reason you lose a football game.

That being said, he’s getting older, his upside has been reached and he’s not leading you to many comebacks if the defense has a bad hair day. He is who he is. I’m grateful for him playing a role in bringing the Chiefs out of the pits, but I’m not sure if he has the playmaking ability and killer instinct needed to get this team over the hump.

The time is now for the Chiefs to grab their franchise guy. The 2017 draft class is highlighted with some marquee names at the quarterback position and Smith’s contract can be moved on from. Having a rookie quarterback sit on the bench and learn behind a savvy veteran has long been a desired scenario for NFL franchises. The Chiefs now have that laid out in front of them. This a perfect situation for the team to finally find their guy without rushing him into action in what can be a harsh learning ground for a rookie signal caller.

The plan is laid out and it is simple. You don’t need to bring in an aging quarterback or trade for a someone else’s young gun. You draft your own guy, stay the course with Smith for another year and allow your hand picked guy the keys to the car the very next year. This franchise hasn’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983. It’s time to switch things up and do things the old fashion way for a change.

