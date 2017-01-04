Chiefs potential playoff matchups

The Kansas City Chiefs could play a trio of teams in the Divisional round. Here is how we can get to all of those games.

Because the Chiefs are not playing in Wild Card weekend, some of you are probably going to check out and do some other stuff. Maybe this is a good time to take a long weekend and get away with the kids. Maybe you go for a guy’s weekend or simply sleep until you can’t sleep anymore.

However, there will be some very important games playing out on Saturday and Sunday. The first of the two AFC games features the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders. Frankly, this is going to be a contest that absolutely nobody wants to see. Connor Cook and Brock Osweiler are going to soil the great game of football.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the game which will determine who visits Arrowhead Stadium. If Pittsburgh wins, it will be the Steelers who come to Kansas City. Should the Dolphins spring the upset, the Chiefs will host the winner of Houston and Oakland. Let’s go Dolphins!

Of the three possible opponents, which one would you like to see the most?

