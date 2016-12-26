Chiefs open as favorites over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again favored, this time against the San Diego Chargers in their final regular-season game.

After demolishing the Denver Broncos by a 33-10 count, the Chiefs are hitting the road for their final game of the 2016-17 regular season. Going to play the 5-10 Chargers, Kansas City is laying 4.5 points, according to Vegas. In other words, Vegas believes the Chiefs are more than a touchdown better on a neutral field.

Frankly, Kansas City should win this game and do so going away. The Chiefs have won 10 consecutive division games and haven’t lost to the Chargers since 2013. San Diego just lost to the Cleveland Browns and has all kinds of injuries. It’s unclear if running back Melvin Gordon will play, and we already know that Keenan Allen, Danny Woodhead, Manti T’eo, Brandon Mebane, Brandon Flowers, Branden Oliver and Jason Verrett won’t.

It’s all on the line Sunday, as the Chiefs could still win their first Western Division title since 2010. Kansas City needs to win and then get a loss from the Oakland Raiders, who are playing the Broncos up in Denver. Should those two things happen, Kansas City would be the No. 2 seed in the AFC. If that materializes, the Chiefs would have a BYE and a home game in the Divisional round.

This article originally appeared on