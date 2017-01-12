Chiefs meet Steelers in playoffs for second time in history

PITTSBURGH (11-5) at KANSAS CITY (12-4)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Steelers 10-7, Chiefs 9-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 21-11

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Chiefs 43-14, Oct. 2, 2016

LAST WEEK – Steelers beat Dolphins 30-12; Chiefs had bye, beat Chargers 37-27 in season finale

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 5, Chiefs No. 3

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (14), PASS (T5)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (19)

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (19)

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (26), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Second postseason meeting after Chiefs beat Steelers 27-24 in wild-card round Jan. 8, 1994. Chiefs have not won home playoff game since. … Steelers and Chiefs have combined to lose once since Nov. 20. … Steelers scored franchise record 22 first-quarter points in win over Chiefs in October. … Steelers won four straight divisional playoff games before losing at Denver last year. … RB Le’Veon Bell set Pittsburgh playoff record with 167 yards rushing in win over Miami last Sunday. … Bell ran for 144 yards vs. Kansas City in October in first game after three-game suspension for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy. … Pittsburgh defense had five sacks against Dolphins, matching Heinz Field record. … Steelers All-Pro WR Antonio Brown had five catches for 124 yards receiving and two TDs vs. Dolphins. … Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was Chiefs head coach last time Kansas City hosted playoff game in January 2011. … QB Ben Roethlisberger will tie Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw (19) for most playoff games in Steelers history. … Roethlisberger needs eight completions to pass Donovan McNabb (341) for seventh most in NFL playoff history. He needs 22 to pass John Elway (355) for sixth. … Roethlisberger threw five TD passes to four different targets against Chiefs in October. … LB James Harrison needs 1 1/2 sacks to pass LaMarr Woodley (11) for most in Pittsburgh playoff history since sacks became official in 1982. … Chiefs have lost four straight home playoff games, three in divisional round. … Kansas City has lost four of last five to Pittsburgh. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid has 11 playoff wins, second to Patriots’ Bill Belichick (23) among active head coaches. … Chiefs All-Pro CB Marcus Peters had six interceptions, one behind Chargers’ Casey Hayward for NFL lead. Peters has 14 picks in 31 career games. … Chiefs’ Travis Kelce led all TEs with 1,125 yards receiving this season. … Kansas City S Eric Berry had two interception returns for TDs this season, giving him five for career. … QB Alex Smith averaged 262 yards passing in five playoff games, three with Kansas City. He’s thrown 11 TD passes against one interception. … Chiefs had plus-16 turnover differential this season, tied for NFL lead. … Kansas City went 22-4 over last 26 regular-season games, best record in league during that span. … Chiefs K Cairo Santos was 31 of 36 on FG attempts, kicking winners against Carolina and Denver. … Fantasy Tip: Chiefs rookie WR Tyreek Hill has 10 TDs since Week 10, most in NFL over that span, and made All-Pro team has punt returner.

