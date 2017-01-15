Chiefs lose in playoffs, continue tradition

The Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers in heartbreaking fashion, doing something they have made famous at Arrowhead.

I don’t have it in me to explain why the Chiefs lost this game 18-16 to the Steelers. We can talk about Travis Kelce having a mental breakdown. We can talk about Alex Smith missing at least three wide-open receivers for touchdowns. We can talk about Eric Fisher holding James Harrison on a play that would have tied the game.

Right now, none of it matters. Kansas City continues to blow chunks in the playoffs, losing another home playoff game. The Chiefs have earned a playoff bye week on four occasions, and they’ve been bounced in one-and-done fashion every time.

Frankly, this is a time of overreactions, so I’ll reserve my thoughts on some of the players until cooler heads prevail. The Chiefs deserved their fate, and now have to go into the offseason wondering what to do, and how to spend their money.

This team may look much different in 2017. Eric Berry and Dontari Poe are free agents. John Dorsey is without a contract. Kansas City is in position to cut ties with Alex Smith if it wants to. And that doesn’t touch on what to do with Jamaal Charles, who is due $7 million next year in the last season of his current deal.

Regardless, it’s over for now. Welcome to the offseason, something we’re all very familiar with.

