Chiefs injury report: Justin Houston practices fully

For the first time in what seems like 257 years, Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston practiced in full on Thursday.

After practicing on a limited basis yesterday, Houston was on the field in full for Thursday’s session. Perhaps even better news, the entire team was out there in a complete capacity. If there was ever a time to get healthy, now would be it.

If the Chiefs have Houston anywhere near 100 percent, it would be a huge step toward advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993. Houston has not been on the field since Kansas City lost to the Tennessee Titans back in Week 15, when all of us – including myself – were standing on the ledge.

With Houston presumably back in the fold, the Chiefs are going to have a dynamite group of pass-rushers ranging from Houston, Dee Ford and Tamba Hali to Chris Jones and Dontari Poe. This is all great news, because they will need them against one of the best offensive lines in the game, anchored by center Maurkice Pouncey and right tackle Marcus Gilbert.

Hopefully the Chiefs can get through Friday’s practice without any issues, and then get after it in a major way on Sunday at noon.

