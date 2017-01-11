Chiefs have no injuries for practice on Wednesday

For the first time maybe all season, the Kansas City Chiefs do not have one player on the injury report heading into a week of practice.

It’s been a rough year in terms of injuries for the Chiefs. They have lost Jaye Howard, Parker Ehinger, Allen Bailey, Derrick Johnson, Josh Mauga, Jamaal Charles and Dadi Nicolas for the season. At some points or another, Justin Houston, Alex Smith, Charcandrick West, Marcus Peters, Spencer Ware, Jeremy Maclin, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Dee Ford have missed games.

Yet, for the week of their AFC Divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs are healthy as can be. On Wednesday, Andy Reid told the media that there will be no players slated to miss practice. Hopefully, the injury report stays nice and clean throughout the week, giving Kansas City a team at full strength for the first time in forever.

If the Chiefs can win on Sunday, they will reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993. It would be only the second time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that Kansas City has gotten that far. Also, a win would provide the end to another dubious mark. The Chiefs have lost each of their past four postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium, dating back to 1995.

The last time Kansas City won a playoff game at home? 1993, against the Steelers.

