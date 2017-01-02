Chiefs grades: AFC West champions

We take a look at all sides of the ball from the Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Diego Chargers on New Years Day to secure the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs showed offensive poise and efficiency as they swept San Diego for the second straight year. It marked only the second time in history that the Chiefs swept the division that many consider to be the best in all of football. Thanks to Denver’s win over the now toothless Raiders, the Chiefs captured the division championship.

The win also gave Kansas City its best record under Andy Reid and a first round bye. We all know Reid’s record after a bye and there are some key players the Chiefs could get healthy with the extra Sunday. The likely scenario is Pittsburgh and though they have struggled in Arrowhead Stadium (4-6 compared to 4-0 at home since 1994), the Chiefs will need all the time they can get to prepare.

Offense: A

The Alex Smith led offense ripped right through the Chargers defense all afternoon. Smith was efficient and took plenty of shots downfield. What’s more is that he seems to have found his legs again. This is important for the Chiefs as some of their struggles on third down could be found in Smith not escaping the pocket.

Last season he accounted for 30 first downs with his legs while this season he has only rushed for nine. The read option being back in the system and the threat of Smith running on passing downs should keep an extra defender as spy on Smith, which should open up other aspects of the offense.

The team around Smith all had a solid game offensively. The wide receiver group especially showed that you can’t just focus on Chiefs tight ends and expect to shut down the offense. Charcandrick West had himself a strong day with 116 total yards and two receiving touchdowns. He may see more passes out of the backfield as he spells Spencer Ware. And of course opponents will have to focus on Tyreek Hill whenever he lines up in the backfield.

Travis Kelce didn’t get much playing time and was only targeted twice when he did. Reid declined to comment on the situation but Kelce looked amped to play so I can’t imagine it’s an injury. He may just be such a big deal that he rests most of the game since the Chiefs were really never in true danger of losing. Even with the Smith tipped interception, Andy Reid was confident in his team.

Defense: B-

The Chiefs defense did enough to win the game. Big plays saved the team from a much closer contest as the run defense allowed 129 yards rushing. What’s worse is that they allowed San Diego to have such short second and third down opportunities. Chargers running back Andre Williams really showed the Chiefs weakness in the run game. It isn’t a lack of penetration, it’s a lack of breaking down and tackling.

Williams was patient and often waited for the hole to clear up as the Chiefs defenders ran past him. Sound familiar? Le’Veon Bell is the most patient running back in the NFL. He will rip through this team unless they can sit and unselfishly plug gaps, limiting Bell to two or three yards on first down.

What did go right for the defense was Marcus Peters. He was thrown at five times, allowed two catches for eight yards, and picked off Philip Rivers. Peters doesn’t get thrown at much so he hasn’t been able to hang on to an interception since mid-season. Rivers is fond of giving defenses plenty of opportunities so it shouldn’t surprise Chiefs fans that Peters got one here.

The rest of the secondary performed well in man to man but the zone defense allowed far too many receptions to tight ends. Granted Eric Berry was out for almost the entire second half but Hunter Henry and Antoniio Gates did far too well for themselves. While the Steelers might not have serious threats at tight end, the Patriots definitely do.

Special Teams: A

Tyreek Hill is electric and amazing. He had no business catching a punt on the five yard line with two Chargers bearing down on him. The two coverage players were so surprised that he didn’t call fair catch that they just stood their as he took off. One broken tackle later he was gone. It turned out to be the longest punt return in Chiefs history.

Cairo Santos was perfect on the day a week after he missed a field goal and an extra point. There seemed to be no pressure on him at all as he nailed each field goal without a doubt. Dustin Colquitt also proved brilliant in his one punt, pinning the Chargers deep in their own side of the field.

Special teams continues to be a strength of this team heading into the playoffs. The only down side to it is that special teams coach Dave Toub will get interviews for a higher position and possibly leave the team.

Coaching: A-

Andy Reid called an impeccable game for the Chiefs offensively. He was able to utilize his best players without Spencer Ware and Travis Kelce. It was like he was saving something for the playoffs. Watch out AFC, Reid and Kelce have something in store for you. Reid will have his team prepared for the divisional round, more than recent playoff collapses at home. Chiefs fans should be confident instead of cautious, this time history is on their side.

Defensively, Bob Sutton used far too much zone in his pass defense. It allowed tight ends and running backs to get open over the middle. Man to man would not have held up against the crossing routes of the wide receivers but the zones sunk too deep to prevent that either. Sutton called a conservative game that let the Chargers get what they wanted.

The plays of Daniel Sorensen and Marcus Peters saved the day. Perhaps the aggression will return with Justin Houston because without the threat of pressure and turnovers, Ben Roethlisberger will carve them up.

