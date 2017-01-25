Chiefs’ Chris Ballard interviewing with Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs could lose one of their best front office men in Chris Ballard, who is interviewing with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Kansas City is going into a very important offseason. The Chiefs are coming off a 12-4 season and their first AFC West title since 2010. Still, with a loss in their first playoff game, there is much room for growth.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco 49ers wanted to interview Chris Ballard, Kansas City’s director of football operations. While the Chiefs gave permission, Ballard declined the interview. However, he did not decline the interview afforded to him with the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard is interviewing for the vacant #Colts GM job today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2017

This would be a huge loss to the Chiefs. Many people see Ballard as one of the brightest minds in the league, someone who has worked closely with John Dorsey. In fact, it was Ballard who did a majority of the research on Marcus Peters before he was selected in the first round of 2015’s draft.

Also, we have all heard the rumors swirling around about Dorsey potentially returning to Green Bay in the near future. If that happened, Ballard would be the next guy in line. If Ballard leaves, the Chiefs need to move quickly on extending Dorsey.

