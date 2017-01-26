Chiefs changes bring risk and opportunity

The Kansas City Chiefs under the Reid and Dorsey regime have been a steady and consistent franchise.

Andy Reid is risk averse. Reid ‘s staff has long been comprised of a core group that goes back with him for years. The coordinators Nagy and Childress have been part of the Reid coaching tree for a long time. Others, like Bob Sutton, have been new to Reid staff in Kansas City but have been stalwarts since.

One of Reid’s longest-tenured assistants David Culley left the team this week. That change came as a surprise to most and a concern to some. Culley coached wide receivers in Philadelphia after joining Reid in 1999. Culley has now moved on to the Buffalo Bills staff of former Eagles assistant Sean McDermott.

Culley has a positive reputation around the league. He’s considered one of the best receivers coaches in the NFL. He runs the receivers drills at the NFL combine and has had a front-row seat evaluating every wide receiver that has come through that event.

Culley’s departure has left many fans and local analysts at a loss. There is much concern as to how the young group of wide receivers in Kansas City will continue to develop. The team has brought in the veteran receiver, but still inexperienced coach Greg Lewis to take over Culley’s duties.

We talked about the wide receiver group and where it needs to grow in the offseason today on the podcast. Here’s the show.

The coaching change for the wide receiver group offers a chance that the team and its players must take advantage of. With a new coach, new personality and a new perspective the young receivers especially can grow in new ways. For some that opportunity is a welcomed change.

The Reid offense is a complex one. There’s really no argument to that. It takes time for receivers to learn it even with the help of a veteran like Jeremy Maclin. This group of receivers has been slow to develop in general.

Chris Conley has demonstrated power, strong hands clutch playmaking in the 2016 season. As we talked about before, he did not get as many opportunities as I and many others would have liked. So despite what he has been able to contribute, I cannot help but feel that he could be making more progress, and as a route runner in particular. It’s possible that Lewis may be able to jumpstart that aspect of Conley’s game with a fresh perspective.

Albert Wilson has had a rough progression as well. After flashing early, he has demonstrated a lack of the skill sets necessary to become an every-down pass catcher. His effort to the ball and ability to read pre-snap defenses still leaves a lot to be desired. Under Culley’s tutelage, the expectation was for a faster progression. Time with a new wide receiver coach who has not been removed from the game too terribly long could benefit Wilson greatly.

Tyreek Hill was an explosive force in 2016. His speed enabled him to gain separation time and time again. It is critical that the team concentrate on the development of Hill prior to next season. Hill is still raw around the edges on his route running. That was something that was said of Lewis early in his career. Hill still has to make strides in catching the ball reliably with his hands. Lewis made a number of spectacular catches in his career. He can help Tyreek Hill grow.

The loss of David Culley and his years of experience is significant. The possibility of a new coach taking this group of receivers in a new direction is also significant. Let’s hope the Greg Lewis is able to make strides in coaching this group of players that David Culley was not, for whatever reason. A fresh voice and a fresh perspective could possibly result in a renewed group of pass catchers. This may be the most critical position group to watch during this offseason.

Changes could come at the top of the Chiefs organization as well.

As I write this tonight Chris Ballard has interviewed for the general manager position with the Indianapolis Colts. Reports are thin but the interest in Ballard is very real. The boss of Ballard would put an emphasis on promoting from within the organization someone to lead the efforts interesting several players key to exploiting the teams’ current Super Bowl window.

In addition, rumors still abound of the possibility of John Dorsey being offered a position with the Green Bay Packers should Ted Thompson retire. At this point in the season to lose a general manager would be a crushing blow. Most would think that Ballard would be in line for the promotion or Dorsey to leave. If both were to depart Kansas City, Clark Hunt would be on an all-out manhunt for the next general manager. Stay tuned to this one.

Keep an eye on the Senior Bowl this weekend. It’s likely a future Chiefs player will be on the field in Mobile Alabama. Enjoy the game

