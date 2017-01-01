Chiefs at Chargers: Preview, Prediction, Odds

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 17 sitting in the No. 5 slot in the AFC for the 2017 NFL Playoffs. They have played some fantastic football down the stretch, but still trail the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West, thus making them a Wild Card. However, they can still capture the division crown, but first they need to go to Qualcomm Stadium and beat the San Diego Chargers.

Alex Smith finally has a downfield weapon in Tyreek Hill—or at least an explosive playmaker—and he’s been showcasing that. However, the Chiefs still begin and end with their defense. Eric Berry, Marcus Peters, and Dee Ford are all top-tier playmakers and get it done week after week.

Meanwhile, this season has been a tumultuously sad one for the Chargers. Philip Rivers has faltered majorly, but it’s hard to fault him given the absurd amount of injuries they’ve endured. Maybe Joey Bosa can make a difference with the defense, but it’s hard when so many starters are out of action.

Here are the keys to victory for each team:

Keys to Victory

When it comes to the Chiefs, Hill breaking open another big play would be huge for them. That’s especially the case with running back Spencer Ware out of the lineup. However, the real key remains their defense and how they respond against Rivers. The veteran quarterback is suddenly turnover-prone this season and KC has ballhawks all over the field. If they can get Rivers to make a mistake and force a turnover, they can bury the Chargers relatively quickly.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are also going to need their defense to make the difference in this game on Sunday. After struggling mightily in recent years, the rookie Bosa and the likes of Casey Hayward have been phenomenal all season. If they can take advantage of a weak Chiefs offensive line, they can at least make the win for Kansas City harder to come by than they’d like for it to be.

Odds

Point Spread: Kansas City -5.5

Moneyline: Kansas City -240, San Diego +200

Over/Under: 44.5

Prediction

The Chiefs need this win and everyone from Smith to Andy Reid knows that. However, I still am not sure if they have the wherewithal to withstand such a high-pressure situation. Especially with a safety net below them and without Ware running the ball, I’m going with a Chargers upset at home.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: 20, San Diego Chargers: 21

