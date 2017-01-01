Chiefs at Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the 2017 NFL Playoffs. This we know for sure entering Week 17. However, what we don’t know is what seed they’ll be playing at. It all depends on what happens in their regular season finale and what happens elsewhere in the AFC West. First and foremost, though, the Chiefs will need to go to Qualcomm Stadium and face the San Diego Chargers.

Alex Smith and the Chiefs have been streaking and showing real life as of late. After all, they have one of the most fearsome defenses and the offense has started to show explosiveness with Tyreek Hill in the fold. It’s tricky for Kansas City, though. If the Chiefs win and the Raiders lose, they win the AFC West and are the No. 2 seed. With any other result, though, they lock into the No. 5 seed. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see what San Diego has in store.

While quarterback Philip Rivers has struggled down the stretch, their defense has remained big-time. Rookie Joey Bosa has been phenomenal and Casey Hayward too has been beastly. They’ll need that and more in Week 17.

With this being a prime AFC matchup, you can catch the broadcast in select markets on CBS. Fans elsewhere can stream the game online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can use the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to the service.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: San Diego, CA

Stadium: Qualcomm Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

What we’ve seen from the Chargers in recent weeks doesn’t inspire much confidence that they can top the Chiefs. However, stranger things have happened and there are weaknesses that the Bolts can exploit. We’ll see if Andy Reid has the answers or if the No. 5 seed is their destiny.

