Chiefs at Chargers live stream: How to watch online

The San Diego Chargers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC West rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be played out on Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the late afternoon kickoffs will be between AFC West rivals in the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the San Diego Chargers (5-10).

Kickoff from Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Kansas City needs to win this game to have a shot at the AFC West crown and get a first-round bye in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. The Chiefs need the arch rival Oakland Raiders to lose on the road to the Denver Broncos to get that No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs with a road win over the Chargers. Otherwise, Kansas City will be a wild card team in the AFC.

San Diego has long been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. The Chargers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. With the threat of relocation, this might very well be the last game this incarnation of the Chargers play in San Diego. Should they move to Los Angeles, expect a rebrand.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: Qualcomm Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Chargers will be getting 4.5 points at home from the visiting Chiefs. The associated moneylines for this AFC West rivalry game are Kansas City -210 and San Diego +180. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 44.5 points.

This is a must-win for the Chiefs to win the AFC West. San Diego just wants this horrible football season to end. Kansas City should prevail, but will have to hope the Raiders fall in Denver to win the AFC West.

