Chicago Bears waive DB Tracy Porter

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have waived cornerback Tracy Porter.

A nine-year veteran, Porter led the club with 35 pass breakups over two seasons with the Bears. He had 13 breakups and two interceptions to go with 48 tackles last season.

The move announced Monday is the latest in an overhaul of the secondary. Chicago signed cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper in free agency.

Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 last season.

