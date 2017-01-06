Chicago Bears Seven-Round 2017 Mock Draft: Going Deep
The Chicago Bears brass did not sound happy when they spoke in their press conference about how the 2016 season ended.
Not surprising given it was a 3-13 finish. At the same time they offered plenty of optimism about the future. Namely in regards to their advantageous position in the 2017 NFL draft. For the first time since 1972 they hold a pick in the top three. GM Ryan Pace made it clear that he knows what’s at stake. When selecting that high, they have to land an “impact” player. Somebody who can change the landscape of their team almost single-handed.
Not as easy as it may sound. Still, the Bears have their best chance in years to really infuse this developing roster with significant talent. This latest mock draft will detail how they could go about it.
1st Round
Malik Hooker
FS, Ohio State
Malik Hooker is becoming a favorite in the scouting community, viewed as one of the best free safeties to come out of college in a decade. His mixture of size, speed, awareness, instinct and ball skills are on display constantly. In just his first year as a starter he snagged seven interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. His nose for the football jumps out on tape every single game. That is what the Bears crave for their secondary, and may have to use the #3 pick to get.
2nd Round
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
Among the names gaining steam in this class is Patrick Mahomes. Most believe his mechanics and fundamentals are too raw to risk in the 1st round, but his overall skills set may be the best in the entire draft. He’s got a cannon arm to go along with underrated accuracy and touch. He runs well and has the strength to shrug off tacklers to keep plays alive. There is no shortage of toughness either as he can play hurt and play well doing so. The kind of quarterback who knows how to carry a team on his back.
3rd Round
Jordan Leggett
TE, Clemson
Jordan Leggett is one name who can sometimes be overlooked. In part because he plays on such a loaded offense. Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and Wayne Gallman get so much of the attention. Leggett can be underrated. Though not a vertical threat, he’s got enough speed and route running skill to get himself consistent separation. His 6’5″ size is ideal as well, making it difficult for defenders to match up.
4th Round
Ryan Switzer
WR, North Carolina
Don’t bother challenging Ryan Switzer because he’s 5’10”. The young man plays like he’s 6’6″ A relentless competitor with good quickness and savvy to shake defenders and get open. A genuine feel for where the dead spots are in coverage and is consistently able to exploit them. Unlike Daniel Braverman, who had Corey Davis to help pull defensive backs away from him, Switzer has been the unquestioned go-to receiver for one of the best QBs in the country. That says plenty.
4th Round (via BUF)
Damontae Kazee
CB, San Diego State
Demontae Kazee may not meet the size standards Vic Fangio prefers, but he’s a cover corner with speed and enough length to handle press coverage. The big trade off for those couple extra inches? Kazee gets his hands on a lot of footballs. In 2016 alone he intercepted seven passes and deflected eight others. Quarterbacks really hesitated to throw in his direction too often, knowing the risks involved. That instinct can’t possibly be a bad addition.
5th Round
Darius English
OLB, South Carolina
Darius English is a fascinating prospect. His length and violent hands stand out immediately. He has a good understanding of how to locate and get to the quarterback. Though not an elite athlete, his traits are such that they can become highly effective in pass rush situations. The key for him will be adding some weight. He’s hovering around 240 lbs, so it will fall to the Bears training staff to do for him what they’ve done for Floyd.
7th Round
Jon Heck
OT, North Carolina
Jon Heck doesn’t flash as a premier athlete but the big tackle is a determined, hard-working blocker who understands the gravity of protecting a franchise-caliber quarterback. That’s what he did for Mitch Trubisky at North Carolina in 2016. He’s had some ugly games in pass protection but is functional most of the time and stands out as an excellent run blocker. That at least would make Jordan Howard very happy.
