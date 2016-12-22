Chicago Bears: Mocking The Entire 2017 Off-Season
For most teams it has to do with the draft. For the Chicago Bears though, this entire upcoming 2017 off-season could alter their entire franchise.
The coaching staff from top to bottom is on the hot seat. GM Ryan Pace will have upwards of $60 million in salary cap space for free agency and in all likelihood a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. Changes are coming. It’s just a matter of determining how many there will be and will they make a positive or negative difference on the course ahead.
With that in mind, it will almost certainly start January 2nd when the season end. Will John Fox and his staff get one more year to get things right or has he bungled his last opportunity?
The Coaching Staff
John Fox: Returns
This may not sit well with many Bears fans after watching the team get worse under John Fox this year. However, there are just too many obstacles to the idea that they would dismiss the veteran coach after just two seasons. Money being a big one but also continuity and the fact a laundry list of injuries cloud just how well this team could’ve done. Odds are Ryan Pace will look to keep adding on the roster and give him one more chance to get it right.
Dowell Loggains: Returns
Something to keep in mind here. Dowell Loggains has had some really down moments in his first year as offensive coordinator. Play calling at times looked ugly. Still, after all that the Bears offense ranks 15th in total yards. This despite playing games with three different quarterbacks. Throw in the fact that to date Fox has never fired a coordinator since he’s been a head coach, the truth is Loggains will probably be back as well.
More from NFL Mocks
Vic Fangio: Returns
By far the fate that has everybody nervous the most is Vic Fangio. Fans have quickly fallen in love with the defensive coordinator. His unit ranks 9th in the NFL this season despite severe limitations in the secondary. Some are concerns a rift exists between him and Fox and it could result in his departure. That of course would leave the entire fate of the defense in question. Still, Fangio insisted he intends to be back next year and he’s always been known for his blunt honesty.
Free Agency (Re-signings)
- Alshon Jeffery
- Brian Hoyer
- Matt Barkley
- Connor Shaw
- Eric Kush
- Johnthan Banks
- Josh Bellamy
- Christian Jones
- Bryce Callahan
- Cornelius Washington
The roster will experience a lot of turnover before next season. That much is inevitable. However, it doesn’t mean there are no players worth bringing back. Alshon Jeffery will be by far the biggest decision. Odds are the Bears know he’s their principal playmaker in the passing game. They should be able to get him back at a good price. Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer, and Connor Shaw each showed promise in their limited appearances at quarterback. Don’t be surprised if they return to enter a wide open competition.
Eric Kush has really surprised with his play in a reserve role this season at guard. He should be brought back to provide depth. Johnthan Banks was claimed off waivers. It seems like the team really wants to give him a shot at corner. Bryce Callahan and Cornelius Washington have each performed well on defense when they can stay healthy. As for Christian Jones and Josh Bellamy, they are quality depth and special teams standouts.
Free Agency (Unrestricted)
- Trumaine Johnson (CB)
- Tony Jefferson (S)
- Vance McDonald (TE)
The Bears are going to have a ton of salary cap space in 2017. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll break the bank in spending, but GM Ryan Pace is almost certain to seek out help in key areas. Nowhere more so than the secondary. This defense is very close to being one of the top units in the NFL. Their last remaining obstacle is finding some quality starters at safety and cornerback. Trumaine Johnson is a 6’2″ corner from L.A. who has 14 interceptions in his past four seasons. Tony Jefferson has become an active, playmaking safety in Arizona.
He’s deadly around the line of scrimmage as a blitzer but is also aware and effective in coverage. Adding those two would lend instant credibility to the back end, which could then be supplemented in the draft. As for Vance McDonald, he would at least bring badly needed depth to the tight end position. An area that has killed the Bears most of the season. They can’t trust Zach Miller to stay healthy at this point.
Trades
Kyle Fuller: to Carolina Panthers
The declaration by Fangio that cornerback Kyle Fuller hasn’t pushed hard enough to play after coming off IR was a fairly significant. The former 1st round pick seems to have lost a lot of favor with the coaching staff. That has led most to believe he might be on the move this coming off-season. Likely involving a trade for a mid to late round pick. The Carolina Panthers have the worst pass defense in the league and are hungry for help at corner. He fits their 4-3 scheme much better than he does the Bears’ 3-4.
Jay Cutler: to Arizona Cardinals
It sounds like the Cutler era is ready to end in Chicago. Some fans aren’t happy about that but all signs point to the organization being ready to move on. That being said there is still some value in the veteran QB. He’ll be 34-years old next year and carries a contract that is very team friendly with no guaranteed money left to pay. So why the Arizona Cardinals? Age is really starting to creep up on current starter Carson Palmer. Bruce Arians is a head coach who prefers veterans and Cutler features the skill set he loves at the position. Good size, pocket awareness and a big arm.
Here's Derek Barnett with career sack #30 (most in the nation) and season sack #10 (most in the SEC)! ????????@dbarnett25 is a BEAST! ???????? pic.twitter.com/LmvaxkTIgt
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 13, 2016
The Draft
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
Mahomes to Grant…TD! #texastech #TexasBowl Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Texas Tech ESPN https://t.co/qYDga7qCiu pic.twitter.com/1bFvNhuoZV
— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 30, 2015
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
Great blitz pick up by Wayne Gallman and Jordan Leggett takes care of the rest. pic.twitter.com/0PGky34pE5
— Eric (@EricElizondo8) October 30, 2016
Jordan Leggett
TE, Clemson
Another look at the Brice Ramsey INT. Eddie Jackson had it so easy. https://t.co/Y0xypYJeL0
— Dakota Moyer (@DakMoyer) May 21, 2016
Eddie Jackson
S, Alabama
Forrest Lamp did as well against Tim Williams as I've seen so far. He's one to watch. pic.twitter.com/O1ynFStMdY
— Jacob Sosler (@JacobSosler) November 23, 2016
Forrest Lamp
OT, Western Kentucky
Josh Malone hauls in his 10th TD of the season! #Vols pic.twitter.com/J2MUyyMvIQ
— A to Z Sports (@AtoZSports) November 27, 2016
Josh Malone
WR, Tennessee
Brandon Facyson
CB, Virginia Tech
- Alshon Jeffery
- Arizona Cardinals
- Bobby Massie
- Brian Hoyer
- Bryce Callahan
- Carson Palmer
- CFB
- Chicago Bears
- Christian Jones
- Connor Shaw
- Cornelius Washington
- Eddie Royal
- Eric Kush
- Jay Cutler
- Johnthan Banks
- Kyle Fuller
- Los Angeles Rams
- Marquess Wilson
- Matt Barkley
- NFL
- Pernell McPhee
- Tony Jefferson
- Trumaine Johnson
- Vance McDonald
- Zach Miller
-