Chicago Bears: Mocking The Entire 2017 Off-Season

For most teams it has to do with the draft. For the Chicago Bears though, this entire upcoming 2017 off-season could alter their entire franchise.

The coaching staff from top to bottom is on the hot seat. GM Ryan Pace will have upwards of $60 million in salary cap space for free agency and in all likelihood a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. Changes are coming. It’s just a matter of determining how many there will be and will they make a positive or negative difference on the course ahead.

With that in mind, it will almost certainly start January 2nd when the season end. Will John Fox and his staff get one more year to get things right or has he bungled his last opportunity?

The Coaching Staff

John Fox: Returns

This may not sit well with many Bears fans after watching the team get worse under John Fox this year. However, there are just too many obstacles to the idea that they would dismiss the veteran coach after just two seasons. Money being a big one but also continuity and the fact a laundry list of injuries cloud just how well this team could’ve done. Odds are Ryan Pace will look to keep adding on the roster and give him one more chance to get it right.

Dowell Loggains: Returns

Something to keep in mind here. Dowell Loggains has had some really down moments in his first year as offensive coordinator. Play calling at times looked ugly. Still, after all that the Bears offense ranks 15th in total yards. This despite playing games with three different quarterbacks. Throw in the fact that to date Fox has never fired a coordinator since he’s been a head coach, the truth is Loggains will probably be back as well.

Vic Fangio: Returns

By far the fate that has everybody nervous the most is Vic Fangio. Fans have quickly fallen in love with the defensive coordinator. His unit ranks 9th in the NFL this season despite severe limitations in the secondary. Some are concerns a rift exists between him and Fox and it could result in his departure. That of course would leave the entire fate of the defense in question. Still, Fangio insisted he intends to be back next year and he’s always been known for his blunt honesty.

Free Agency (Re-signings)

Alshon Jeffery

Brian Hoyer

Matt Barkley

Connor Shaw

Eric Kush

Johnthan Banks

Josh Bellamy

Christian Jones

Bryce Callahan

Cornelius Washington

The roster will experience a lot of turnover before next season. That much is inevitable. However, it doesn’t mean there are no players worth bringing back. Alshon Jeffery will be by far the biggest decision. Odds are the Bears know he’s their principal playmaker in the passing game. They should be able to get him back at a good price. Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer, and Connor Shaw each showed promise in their limited appearances at quarterback. Don’t be surprised if they return to enter a wide open competition.

Eric Kush has really surprised with his play in a reserve role this season at guard. He should be brought back to provide depth. Johnthan Banks was claimed off waivers. It seems like the team really wants to give him a shot at corner. Bryce Callahan and Cornelius Washington have each performed well on defense when they can stay healthy. As for Christian Jones and Josh Bellamy, they are quality depth and special teams standouts.

Free Agency (Unrestricted)

Trumaine Johnson (CB)

Tony Jefferson (S)

Vance McDonald (TE)

The Bears are going to have a ton of salary cap space in 2017. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll break the bank in spending, but GM Ryan Pace is almost certain to seek out help in key areas. Nowhere more so than the secondary. This defense is very close to being one of the top units in the NFL. Their last remaining obstacle is finding some quality starters at safety and cornerback. Trumaine Johnson is a 6’2″ corner from L.A. who has 14 interceptions in his past four seasons. Tony Jefferson has become an active, playmaking safety in Arizona.

He’s deadly around the line of scrimmage as a blitzer but is also aware and effective in coverage. Adding those two would lend instant credibility to the back end, which could then be supplemented in the draft. As for Vance McDonald, he would at least bring badly needed depth to the tight end position. An area that has killed the Bears most of the season. They can’t trust Zach Miller to stay healthy at this point.

Trades

Kyle Fuller: to Carolina Panthers

The declaration by Fangio that cornerback Kyle Fuller hasn’t pushed hard enough to play after coming off IR was a fairly significant. The former 1st round pick seems to have lost a lot of favor with the coaching staff. That has led most to believe he might be on the move this coming off-season. Likely involving a trade for a mid to late round pick. The Carolina Panthers have the worst pass defense in the league and are hungry for help at corner. He fits their 4-3 scheme much better than he does the Bears’ 3-4.

Jay Cutler: to Arizona Cardinals

It sounds like the Cutler era is ready to end in Chicago. Some fans aren’t happy about that but all signs point to the organization being ready to move on. That being said there is still some value in the veteran QB. He’ll be 34-years old next year and carries a contract that is very team friendly with no guaranteed money left to pay. So why the Arizona Cardinals? Age is really starting to creep up on current starter Carson Palmer. Bruce Arians is a head coach who prefers veterans and Cutler features the skill set he loves at the position. Good size, pocket awareness and a big arm.

Here's Derek Barnett with career sack #30 (most in the nation) and season sack #10 (most in the SEC)! ????????@dbarnett25 is a BEAST! ???????? pic.twitter.com/LmvaxkTIgt — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 13, 2016

The Draft

1 Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee A polished and proven pass rusher. Derek Barnett had 32 sacks in his career at Tennessee. This is the SEC conference, so he’s not inflating his numbers against inferior competition. The edge rush has burst, bend and the explosion to finish fast before a quarterback can react. Just a natural instinct for penetrating the backfield. Don’t forget Willie Young will be 32 next year and Pernell McPhee has knee question marks.

2 Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech Odds are it won’t matter who the Bears take early in the draft at quarterback. John Fox won’t start them. He’s never been a fan of rookies in general. Much more likely he let one of his veteran QBs take the helm and let the young man learn. That is the ideal scenario for Patrick Mahomes. He may have more upside than anybody in the class. A big, strong quarterback with a powerful right arm that can strike receivers with accuracy down the field. Also mobile and able to keep plays alive.

Great blitz pick up by Wayne Gallman and Jordan Leggett takes care of the rest. pic.twitter.com/0PGky34pE5 — Eric (@EricElizondo8) October 30, 2016

3 Jordan Leggett TE, Clemson The loss of Zach Miller really hampered the offense for the rest of this season. Having a quality tight end who could catch passes made life easier on the quarterbacks and for OC Dowell Loggains. Good thing this draft has loads of options. Jordan Leggett is one of several. He’s got that big body with the wide catch radius to go along with the speed and strong hands. He understands how to get open and can make the tough catches in big moments.

Another look at the Brice Ramsey INT. Eddie Jackson had it so easy. https://t.co/Y0xypYJeL0 — Dakota Moyer (@DakMoyer) May 21, 2016

4 Eddie Jackson S, Alabama Going into this year Eddie Jackson was considered a 1st round prospect. Then he was lost for the season to injury. That will hurt his stock, especially considering he has just one year of experience at safety. Nevertheless he looks like a natural for the free position. A former cornerback with the range and ball skills to make plays in coverage. Something the Bears have searched desperately for through two off-seasons already. Put him and Jefferson next to each other and that’s an intriguing combo.

Forrest Lamp did as well against Tim Williams as I've seen so far. He's one to watch. pic.twitter.com/O1ynFStMdY — Jacob Sosler (@JacobSosler) November 23, 2016

5 Forrest Lamp OT, Western Kentucky Many have vented their frustration over the mediocrity at tackle with Charles Leno and Bobby Massie. Even so the draft likely won’t offer immediate solution. The best they can hope for is a developmental project who can provide depth and upside. Forrest Lamp is the ideal example. He’s enjoyed a great career at Western Kentucky, showcasing his ability to pass protect and movement in the ground game. Given enough time to add power to his frame, he could be a sleeper.

Josh Malone hauls in his 10th TD of the season! #Vols pic.twitter.com/J2MUyyMvIQ — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSports) November 27, 2016

6 Josh Malone WR, Tennessee Even with Jeffery back the Bears know they can’t stop trying to retool the receiving corps. Eddie Royal and Marquess Wilson are both likely gone. Kevin White is now an injury risk. They must consider finding some depth to help the passing game. Josh Malone has been hidden from most eyes due to playing in a suspect offense at Tennessee, at least when it comes to throwing the football. Still, he’s a big target who makes the most of his chances when the ball does come his way.

7 Brandon Facyson CB, Virginia Tech An injury really stunted the growth of Facyson at Virginia Tech. The 6’2″ kid flashed tons of playmaking potential as a freshman but hasn’t been able to replicate those same ball skills over the past couple seasons. That’s why most have him as a late round pick. He’s got talent but his instinct and aggressiveness seem to have tapered off. Still, Vic Fangio is known for being good with unheralded cornerbacks and he loves them big.

