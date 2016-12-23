Chicago Bears Free Agency Preview Part II: 2017 Defensive Free Agents

The 2016 season is ending and the Bears will soon be making roster decisions that will affect them for the 2017 season. They have a few defensive players coming out of their contracts this off-season. Who should they keep and who should they let go?

In part two of our look at the Bears’ 2017 free agents, we will take check out those players on the defensive side of the ball whose contract is ending this off-season. There are few key guys that the Bears may want to retain or let go. Right now, things are a little tight because, with recent speculation, there could be turnover within the coaching staff. Depending on who you listen to, it could be a complete change or just a partial release of certain coaches.

If defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is let go then a big decision must be made. Do the Bears retain the 3-4 defense or do they switch back to the pre-John Fox era 4-3. It might be a little odd to let go of the 3-4. The team has spent a lot of time and effort getting personnel for the 3-4 so it would seem weird if they reverted back. But, anything is possible with this team.

Consider potential actions on the following defensive free agents “conditional” on what happens to the coaching staff and/or defensive coordinator. If ownership decides to move forward with the current group of coaches, then decisions on what to do with these free agents could be easy. If a new regime is put in place, then these predictions become more difficult.

As always, your comments on what the Bears should do with the following free agents are always welcome.

Note: The term Restricted Free Agent refers to a player that has three accrued seasons (having been in six or more regular season games with that team) who has been given a qualifying offer from the player’s current team. That player can negotiate with any other team up to a certain date. If that player accepts an offer sheet from another team his current team has the right to refuse (right of first refusal) within a five-day period. During that five-day period the player’s current team can match the other team’s offer sheet and keep him or not match the offer.

If the player’s current team does not match the offer, it could receive one or more draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft from the team that signed the player.

If the offer sheet is not executed, that player’s rights will return to his current team the day after negotiations are to come to a close.

Chicago will have two defensive linemen hit free agency. They aren’t big name guys but they have provided some nice depth for the team over the course of this season.

Cornelius Washington has been involved 13 games with two starts this season. He has a couple of sacks to his credit and has been disruptive at times. Unlike other free agents, Washington is finishing off a four-year deal with the Bears and this was his year to shine. He flashed and quietly made an impact on defense this year. He did grade out well in the games he played so he could be someone the Bears want to look at further and bring back.

C.J. Wilson spent some time on and off the roster this season seeing action in four games. He did get a sack in limited action and appears to provide some adequate depth. Wilson is in his seventh year in the league so he won’t be part of a youth movement but his experience is valuable. He could get some additional looks in training camp next year.

Incidentally, Wilson did grade out high in the Bears’ second game against Green Bay. With that, it’s likely Chicago will want to look at him further during these last couple of games. With nothing left to play for, Wilson, along with other second and third string players, should get some additional looks by the coaching staff.

What should the Bears do with Wilson and Washington? They should re-sign Wilson and give him an opportunity to make the roster. Washington has a lot of potential as well and could easily be re-signed.

Look for both defensive linemen to be in training camp with the Bears next year.

Like the defensive lineman, the Bears have just two linebackers that will be finished with their contracts in early 2017. They are Sam Acho and Christian Jones.

Acho was on a one year deal in 2015. After a solid year, Chicago decided to bring him back on another one year deal for 2016. Once again, he has come to the end of a one-year deal and sits on the precipice of being re-signed or cast into free agency.

The nice thing about Acho is that he is consistent, level-headed and plays well. This season, he participated in 14 games with five starts. He comes into the lineup, fills in as needed and there isn’t a significant drop off in talent. He is productive and reliable. His value on special teams makes him an asset as well.

Locker room talk says Acho is a bit of a leader and you can’t have enough good leadership. His play on and off the field (he is a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee) make him a valuable asset.

Christian Jones is going to be a restricted free agent coming off a deal that he signed as a rookie. Jones has had an interesting career with the Bears. He started five games as a rookie, 13 games in his second season and two games this year. After a promising college career experts thought he would not only be a starter in the league but a near Pro Bowl caliber player.

But issues with his play came up last season and soon we were finding out that the coaching staff was not too happy with him. He was relegated to back up duty but retained thanks to his value with depth and knowledge of the defense. Now, he stands ready to either come back with a new contract or leave the Bears following his first three years in the NFL.

What direction should the Bears go with Acho and Jones? I think it’s an easy decision with Acho. They should keep him at least one more season. His special teams and ability to step in and play in certain situations are very valuable. Jones could come back as a backup but only at the right price. Being a restricted free agent, it will be interesting to see if he garners any interest outside of Chicago.

Unless Chicago finds a better backup, at the right price, Jones could be retained one more season.

The Bears have a few players in the secondary that they will be looking either re-signing or letting go this off-season. None of these guys are starters so there won’t be any shakeups at any of the four starting spots. But, what the team decides to here will affect key depth for next year. The decisions they make here will be important for decisions they make in the draft and acquiring other free agents during the off-season.

Jonathan Banks has not been with the team long. The Bears may want to get a look at him in-game action at some point during the next couple of weeks but if they don’t, they could look at him this off-season and into the pre-season. They don’t have much to lose and he is a talented player. They need to see what they signed.

Safety Chris Prosinksi signed a one-year contract in March and is approaching the end of that deal. Prosinksi is an interesting case. He can start and he can play special teams. This year he played in 14 games with one start so he saw some action. But Prosinksi, like several other safeties on this team, is not an ideal starter. He’s a nice backup who can start a game or two and help you on special teams but he’s not a 16-game starter.

Brandon Boykin has spent the entire season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. He has had some productive time in the NFL (almost exclusively with the Philadelphia Eagles) and still has a lot left to offer. If he is fully healed, the Bears should give him a shot at providing some depth next year. He does have enough talent that he just might be able to crack the starting lineup.

Demontre Hurst will be a restricted free agent this off-season leaving the Bears with a decision to make. Hurst has value as a depth player and can step in and start. This season, Hurst played in eight games with one start. His “shining” moment this season came when he intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 14. He also had a productive game against Green Bay last week.

So, what should the Bears do these four players? Banks should be brought back to see what they have in him. There is talent there and it should be evaluated further. Boykin has promise and could be worth another look in training camp. Hurst is a solid talent and should be retained at the right price.

Prosinksi is a solid special teamer but is not a reliable starter. The Bears don’t have a lot of options at the safety position but may want to find some other guys and give them a shot. Prosinksi needs to find a new team in 2017.

