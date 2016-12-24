Chicago Bears Four-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

1 Jamal Adams S, LSU

The Chicago Bears need a better secondary. No, seriously. It’s gotten to a point where this defense has a chance to be great but are being held back by their rather weak situation at cornerback and safety. There isn’t a single starter on their roster who isn’t replaceable at this point. If there was one position though that keeps causing them pain, it’s their safeties. One could say it’s now been a decade since they had a legitimate playmaker on the back end.

As the draft draws closer, the name that is rising up boards is Jamal Adams. He has put together an impressive career at LSU, showcasing his versatility as both a run defender and in coverage. He’s especially adept at sniffing out what an offense will do before the snap and making a play to blow it up at the line of scrimmage. He can tackle, hit and blitz equally well. Best of all he would give the Bears another body on the field who can cover a tight end.