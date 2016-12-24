Chicago Bears Four-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jared Cornelius (1) carries the ball beside LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams (33) in the second half at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated LSU 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears pretty much know where their window sits in the draft next year. It will sit somewhere between the 3rd and 7th slots in the top 10.

At that point it becomes a matter of figuring out what their priorities are likely to be. Rest assured GM Ryan Pace has plenty of work to do before this roster is ready to wage an assault against the elite of the NFC. It’s about figuring out the biggest weaknesses and trying to turn them into strengths. If that’s the course to take, coupled with that Best Player Available mantra, then this mock selection of the top four rounds covers most of the problem areas.

1st Round

1

Jamal Adams

S, LSU

The Chicago Bears need a better secondary. No, seriously. It’s gotten to a point where this defense has a chance to be great but are being held back by their rather weak situation at cornerback and safety. There isn’t a single starter on their roster who isn’t replaceable at this point. If there was one position though that keeps causing them pain, it’s their safeties. One could say it’s now been a decade since they had a legitimate playmaker on the back end.

As the draft draws closer, the name that is rising up boards is Jamal Adams. He has put together an impressive career at LSU, showcasing his versatility as both a run defender and in coverage. He’s especially adept at sniffing out what an offense will do before the snap and making a play to blow it up at the line of scrimmage. He can tackle, hit and blitz equally well. Best of all he would give the Bears another body on the field who can cover a tight end.

1st Round (via NE)

Bears get #32 pick

Patriots get #36 pick and 4th in 2017
1

Deshaun Watson

QB, Clemson

Matt Barkley is still in the audition phase for the Bears at quarterback. It’s possible he may yet have a chance to steal the starting job if he can play well enough. Odds are though that GM Ryan Pace will be anxious to finally draft his quarterback of the future. Thus far he’s held off, focused more on rebuilding a depleted roster. Most are saying this 2017 class isn’t ideal for that quest, but odds are there will be one or two options worth taking the risk.

Deshaun Watson is one of them. He has dominated the college football landscape over the past two seasons. On his right arm Clemson made the national title game last year and is back in the CFB playoff. His numbers are outstanding too, and it’s against top notch competition. He’s just a kid who knows how to win. A great athlete with an instinct for making plays. Accuracy was a problem for him early in the year but down the stretch he seems to have figured it out.

3rd Round

3

Demontae Kazee

CB, San Diego State

As stated earlier, the Bears are in a mode of finding better players for the secondary. They got their safety early and now must be on the lookout for help at cornerback. Tracey Porter is aging and injured. Kyle Fuller looks like a bust after missing the entire season. Outside of them it’s a collection of relative unknowns like Deiondre Hall, Cre’von LeBlanc and Bryce Callahan. All have flashed potential but none have done it consistently.

Demontae Kazee has quietly established himself as one of the best ball hawks in college football. He has 15 interceptions over the past two seasons alone. Two of which he returned for touchdowns. Though just 5’11” he plays much bigger and is adept at baiting the quarterback into throwing towards coverage that appears open before breaking on the ball for a big play. Playing at a smaller school has hampered his stock, but this is the kind of player Chicago needs.

4th Round

4

Gerald Everett

TE, South Alabama

When the Bears lost Zach Miller to a season-ending foot injury, people got a glimpse of just how thin the team is at the tight end position. It forced them to play Logan Paulsen far more than they’ve wanted (or should). The absence of a pass catcher at that position is noticeable every Sunday and could be a big reason they can’t score more points. Even if Miller returns, it’s smart policy for the team to grab more help in the draft.

Gerald Everett won’t be a big name on boards due to the sheer volume of quality players, but he belongs in the conversation. A good athlete who shows a feel for finding the dead spots in coverage and getting himself open. He’s got speed to create separation and a strong pair of hands to make those tough catches in contested situations. If he can add some bulk to improve his blocking, this could be a tremendous player.

