Chicago Bears Four-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft
The Chicago Bears pretty much know where their window sits in the draft next year. It will sit somewhere between the 3rd and 7th slots in the top 10.
At that point it becomes a matter of figuring out what their priorities are likely to be. Rest assured GM Ryan Pace has plenty of work to do before this roster is ready to wage an assault against the elite of the NFC. It’s about figuring out the biggest weaknesses and trying to turn them into strengths. If that’s the course to take, coupled with that Best Player Available mantra, then this mock selection of the top four rounds covers most of the problem areas.
1st Round
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
As the draft draws closer, the name that is rising up boards is Jamal Adams. He has put together an impressive career at LSU, showcasing his versatility as both a run defender and in coverage. He’s especially adept at sniffing out what an offense will do before the snap and making a play to blow it up at the line of scrimmage. He can tackle, hit and blitz equally well. Best of all he would give the Bears another body on the field who can cover a tight end.
1st Round (via NE)
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson is one of them. He has dominated the college football landscape over the past two seasons. On his right arm Clemson made the national title game last year and is back in the CFB playoff. His numbers are outstanding too, and it’s against top notch competition. He’s just a kid who knows how to win. A great athlete with an instinct for making plays. Accuracy was a problem for him early in the year but down the stretch he seems to have figured it out.
3rd Round
Demontae Kazee
CB, San Diego State
Demontae Kazee has quietly established himself as one of the best ball hawks in college football. He has 15 interceptions over the past two seasons alone. Two of which he returned for touchdowns. Though just 5’11” he plays much bigger and is adept at baiting the quarterback into throwing towards coverage that appears open before breaking on the ball for a big play. Playing at a smaller school has hampered his stock, but this is the kind of player Chicago needs.
4th Round
Gerald Everett
TE, South Alabama
Gerald Everett won’t be a big name on boards due to the sheer volume of quality players, but he belongs in the conversation. A good athlete who shows a feel for finding the dead spots in coverage and getting himself open. He’s got speed to create separation and a strong pair of hands to make those tough catches in contested situations. If he can add some bulk to improve his blocking, this could be a tremendous player.
