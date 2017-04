The Chicago Bears traded up one spot in the draft with the San Francisco 49ers to select quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Chicago dealt the No. 3 pick, their third round pick (No. 67), one of their fourth round picks and a future 2018 pick to move up and take Trubisky, considered one of the draft’s top quarterbacks.

The North Carolina product will conceivably compete for playing time with newly-signed Mike Glennon.

