Chicago Bears Complete 2017 Mock Off-Season: Pincer Attack
The Chicago Bears have a massive amount of work to do this 2017 off-season, and the clock has really turned against them in many respects.
No doubt the honeymoon period came to a crashing end for GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox. After leading the team to a 6-10 finish in 2015, fans were optimistic that another infusion of talent might allow them a shot at a .500 or better record at least. Instead a ridiculous string of injuries and questionable coaching decisions resulted in a bottoming out at 3-13. The worst record the Bears have ever had in the 16-game era.
It’s hard to imagine this regime being able to survive another down year like that. Not without some sort of improvement. Otherwise Fox and maybe even Pace could be looking for jobs in 2018. So for the next three months they will be locked into one mission. Finding and acquiring the best possible talent in order to give them a reasonable chance at a winning record. Maybe even the playoffs.
So how might they be able to go about it? This latest edition will mock out the entire 2017 off-season from cuts and extensions all the way through the NFL draft. This in order to determine whether they have the capacity to put together a roster that will stand up against the upper echelon of the NFL.
Cuts and Re-Signs
- Lamarr Houston – $5.01 million freed
- Eddie Royal – $5 million freed
- Tracy Porter – $3.45 million freed
New Cap Space: $66.75 million
Houston may have some pass rush value but he’s now coming off his second major knee injury in the past three seasons. His contract is becoming far too expensive to keep around. Same problem goes for Royal. When healthy he’s proven quite productive but he’s just not on the field often enough. It’s always some new issue with him every week. To say nothing of the fact he’s in his 30s. Tracy Porter had a nice little resurgence in 2015 but he regressed sharply this past season.
- Brian Hoyer – 2-year deal, $3 million ($750,000 guaranteed)
- Connor Shaw – 1-year deal, $690,000
- Matt Barkley – 1-year deal, $775,000
- Alshon Jeffery – 4-year deal, $56 million ($25.2 million guaranteed)
- Josh Bellamy – 1-year deal, $775,000
- Eric Kush – 3-year deal, $3 million ($800,000 guaranteed)
- Mike Adams – 1-year deal, $775,000
- Bryce Callahan – 1-year deal, $615,000 (ERFA tender)
- Johnthan Banks – 1-year deal, $870,000
- Christian Jones – 1-year – $750,000
- Cornelius Washington – 1-year, $1 milion
- Connor Barth – 1-year, $900,000
New Cap Space: $49.35 million
The Bears need to figure out the quarterback position. There is no harm in bringing Hoyer, Shaw and Barkley all back. It will create a competition for training camp and the preseason along with whomever else the team picks up. Alshon Jeffery is of course the big fish. One way they might be able to lure him back is with a shorter deal (four years instead of five) at nearly the same price of his franchise tag. This way he should still receive another shot at a big payday before he’s too old.
Kush showed a lot of surprising ability in relief of Josh Sitton and Kyle Long at guard. At 27-years old he looks like the perfect long-term swing backup. The remainder are being brought back on one-year “prove it” deals in order to help special teams and determine if anybody is worth keeping long-term.
Trades
Jay Cutler to the Arizona Cardinals
It may have sounded far-fetched a couple months ago, but not anymore. Word is Carson Palmer is seriously contemplating retirement. If that’s the case, the Cardinals are in a difficult position. They have nobody else on the roster ready to take over at quarterback. They’re in an awkward position with the draft and free agency will be tough as well. Especially if Larry Fitzgerald leaves as well. They may have to get creative in finding a solution.
Since they found Palmer via a cheap trade from Oakland, what’s to stop them from trying that route again? Jay Cutler looks like he’s played his last snap in Chicago, but they still hold the rights to his contract through 2020. Compared to Palmer ($24 million), his is relatively cheap ($16 million). Arizona could get him for a 5th or 6th round pick at most while the Bears get an additional $14 million in cap relief. It’s a mutually beneficial move.
New Cap Space: $62.81 million
Unrestricted Free Agency
- A.J. Bouye – 5-year deal, $65 million ($32 million guaranteed)
- D.J. Swearinger – 4-year deal, $20.5 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)
- Jack Doyle – 3-year deal, $9 million ($4 million guaranteed)
- Kenny Stills – 4-year deal, $24 million ($13 million guaranteed)
- Andre Ellington – 2-year deal, $7 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)
- Corey Lemonier – 1-year deal, $750,000
- Britton Colquitt – 1-year deal, $1.7 million
New Cap Space: $28.13 million
It’s no secret what the priority must be for the Bears going into free agency. They must do anything and everything in their power to improve the secondary. Odds are they won’t be able to reel in more than one big fish though, so they better make it count. A.J. Bouye will be one of the top cornerbacks on the market. Chicago made a run at him last year but he chose to return to Houston. This time they bring the big money with them, landing a top cover corner who is in his prime and fits their defense.
Swearinger is not a household name but the young safety just had his best season yet after going to Arizona. He had three interceptions and two sacks, showcasing the ability that made him a 2nd round pick. Jack Doyle became a surprisingly productive tight end in Indianapolis. Built in the Zach Miller mold. Kenny Still is the vertical threat the offense really needs. Ellington would make the perfect pass-catching running back to compliment Jordan Howard.
Lemonier is connected to Vic Fangio from San Francisco and will provide depth at outside linebacker. Colquitt isn’t a star but he’d be a definite upgrade over Pat O’Donnell as a punter.
The Draft
1st Round (via TEN)
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
1st Round (via OAK)
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
3rd Round
Jordan Leggett
TE, Clemson
4th Round
Antonio Garcia
OT, Troy
4th Round (via BUF)
Damontae Kazee
CB, San Diego State
5th Round
Ryan Glasgow
DE, Michigan
7th Round
Devonte Fields
OLB, Louisville
More from NFL Mocks
- Chad Wheeler, OL, USC: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report3h ago
- Davis Webb, QB, California: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report5h ago
- Arizona Cardinals: 3 Quarterback Plans If Carson Palmer Bolts16h ago
- Dalvin Cook falls in recent mock draft to bottom of first round17h ago
- Philadelphia Eagles: Mock Draft Adds Several Key Skill Players17h ago