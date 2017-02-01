Chicago Bears Complete 2017 Mock Off-Season: Pincer Attack

The Chicago Bears have a massive amount of work to do this 2017 off-season, and the clock has really turned against them in many respects.

No doubt the honeymoon period came to a crashing end for GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox. After leading the team to a 6-10 finish in 2015, fans were optimistic that another infusion of talent might allow them a shot at a .500 or better record at least. Instead a ridiculous string of injuries and questionable coaching decisions resulted in a bottoming out at 3-13. The worst record the Bears have ever had in the 16-game era.

It’s hard to imagine this regime being able to survive another down year like that. Not without some sort of improvement. Otherwise Fox and maybe even Pace could be looking for jobs in 2018. So for the next three months they will be locked into one mission. Finding and acquiring the best possible talent in order to give them a reasonable chance at a winning record. Maybe even the playoffs.

So how might they be able to go about it? This latest edition will mock out the entire 2017 off-season from cuts and extensions all the way through the NFL draft. This in order to determine whether they have the capacity to put together a roster that will stand up against the upper echelon of the NFL.

Cuts and Re-Signs

Lamarr Houston – $5.01 million freed

Eddie Royal – $5 million freed

Tracy Porter – $3.45 million freed

New Cap Space: $66.75 million

Houston may have some pass rush value but he’s now coming off his second major knee injury in the past three seasons. His contract is becoming far too expensive to keep around. Same problem goes for Royal. When healthy he’s proven quite productive but he’s just not on the field often enough. It’s always some new issue with him every week. To say nothing of the fact he’s in his 30s. Tracy Porter had a nice little resurgence in 2015 but he regressed sharply this past season.

Brian Hoyer – 2-year deal, $3 million ($750,000 guaranteed)

Connor Shaw – 1-year deal, $690,000

Matt Barkley – 1-year deal, $775,000

Alshon Jeffery – 4-year deal, $56 million ($25.2 million guaranteed)

Josh Bellamy – 1-year deal, $775,000

Eric Kush – 3-year deal, $3 million ($800,000 guaranteed)

Mike Adams – 1-year deal, $775,000

Bryce Callahan – 1-year deal, $615,000 (ERFA tender)

Johnthan Banks – 1-year deal, $870,000

Christian Jones – 1-year – $750,000

Cornelius Washington – 1-year, $1 milion

Connor Barth – 1-year, $900,000

New Cap Space: $49.35 million

The Bears need to figure out the quarterback position. There is no harm in bringing Hoyer, Shaw and Barkley all back. It will create a competition for training camp and the preseason along with whomever else the team picks up. Alshon Jeffery is of course the big fish. One way they might be able to lure him back is with a shorter deal (four years instead of five) at nearly the same price of his franchise tag. This way he should still receive another shot at a big payday before he’s too old.

Kush showed a lot of surprising ability in relief of Josh Sitton and Kyle Long at guard. At 27-years old he looks like the perfect long-term swing backup. The remainder are being brought back on one-year “prove it” deals in order to help special teams and determine if anybody is worth keeping long-term.

Trades

Jay Cutler to the Arizona Cardinals

It may have sounded far-fetched a couple months ago, but not anymore. Word is Carson Palmer is seriously contemplating retirement. If that’s the case, the Cardinals are in a difficult position. They have nobody else on the roster ready to take over at quarterback. They’re in an awkward position with the draft and free agency will be tough as well. Especially if Larry Fitzgerald leaves as well. They may have to get creative in finding a solution.

Since they found Palmer via a cheap trade from Oakland, what’s to stop them from trying that route again? Jay Cutler looks like he’s played his last snap in Chicago, but they still hold the rights to his contract through 2020. Compared to Palmer ($24 million), his is relatively cheap ($16 million). Arizona could get him for a 5th or 6th round pick at most while the Bears get an additional $14 million in cap relief. It’s a mutually beneficial move.

New Cap Space: $62.81 million

Unrestricted Free Agency

A.J. Bouye – 5-year deal, $65 million ($32 million guaranteed)

D.J. Swearinger – 4-year deal, $20.5 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)

Jack Doyle – 3-year deal, $9 million ($4 million guaranteed)

Kenny Stills – 4-year deal, $24 million ($13 million guaranteed)

Andre Ellington – 2-year deal, $7 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

Corey Lemonier – 1-year deal, $750,000

Britton Colquitt – 1-year deal, $1.7 million

New Cap Space: $28.13 million

It’s no secret what the priority must be for the Bears going into free agency. They must do anything and everything in their power to improve the secondary. Odds are they won’t be able to reel in more than one big fish though, so they better make it count. A.J. Bouye will be one of the top cornerbacks on the market. Chicago made a run at him last year but he chose to return to Houston. This time they bring the big money with them, landing a top cover corner who is in his prime and fits their defense.

Swearinger is not a household name but the young safety just had his best season yet after going to Arizona. He had three interceptions and two sacks, showcasing the ability that made him a 2nd round pick. Jack Doyle became a surprisingly productive tight end in Indianapolis. Built in the Zach Miller mold. Kenny Still is the vertical threat the offense really needs. Ellington would make the perfect pass-catching running back to compliment Jordan Howard.

Lemonier is connected to Vic Fangio from San Francisco and will provide depth at outside linebacker. Colquitt isn’t a star but he’d be a definite upgrade over Pat O’Donnell as a punter.

The Draft

1st Round (via TEN)

Titans get #3 pick Bears get #5 pick and 3rd in 2017

1

Jamal Adams S, LSU The Bears hardly improved the safety position with Swearinger. He’s a calculated risk on an ascending player. They still need a difference-maker. Jamal Adams proved he could be that type of guy at LSU. Easily the most well-rounded defensive back in the entire draft class. A muscular, good-sized body. Above-average speed and sneaky athleticism that allows him to cover tight ends. Excellent instinct at anticipating where the ball is going and a reputation for physical hits. Sounds like just the guy the Bears need.

1st Round (via OAK)

Bears get #24 pick Raiders get #36 pick and 3rd in 2017

1

Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech It’s beginning to look like if any team wants to get a future starter at quarterback in this draft, it will have to be in the 1st round. Chicago couldn’t justify grabbing one early, which means they might have to move up from the top of the 2nd to do so. In that case getting ahead of Houston at #25 is the goal. Using the 3rd round pick acquired from Tennessee, they swing a deal to snag Texas Tech standout Patrick Mahomes. Fundamentally he’s far from ready, but his outstanding physical traits and creativity give him the highest ceiling.

3rd Round

3

Jordan Leggett TE, Clemson Signing Doyle was the right move but the name of this game is about depth. Even with Doyle and Miller the Bears have to find a young tight end who can offer them more for the future. Jordan Leggett showed throughout 2016 that he could be a dangerous weapon in the passing game. He’s got size, wiggle and enough speed to get himself open. Best of all he tends to make the big catches in big moments, meaning he’s rarely rattled by pressure.

4th Round

4

Antonio Garcia OT, Troy Charles Leno and Bobby Massie aren’t exactly a Hall of Fame duo at offensive tackle, but they finished 2016 on a high note. They should be able to make it through another year before the Bears have to think about changes. Investing a project approach in Antonio Garcia would be ideal. The Troy left tackle has the athleticism, quickness and polish of a blind side protector. What he must add is more power. A year of NFL training should help.

4th Round (via BUF)

4

Damontae Kazee CB, San Diego State Signing Bouye was the right call, but the cornerback position needs more than one man to help fix. Snagging Damontae Kazee in the 4th may not seem like much but this could end up being a steal. Kazee is a modest 5’11” but his awareness, explosion and ball skills are impressive. Few in this class are able to read-and-react the way he can, cutting off passing lanes for potential interceptions. That is after all what Vic Fangio and the coaches want more of.

5th Round

5

Ryan Glasgow DE, Michigan The ongoing health concerns regarding Eddie Goldman has made the need to add more bodies up front ever more critical. Ryan Glasgow doesn’t get a lot of attention given the loaded front he played on at Michigan, but he quietly showed at the Senior Bowl he has some ability. His size, power and motor show up on every snap. At the very least he’ll make a solid rotational lineman but he’s got the ceiling to get even better.

7th Round

7

Devonte Fields OLB, Louisville The late rounds of an NFL draft are about taking risks on high potential players who might have some concerns. With Devonte Fields, it’s not about ability. He’s a tremendous athlete with huge pass rusher skill. His problems center around work ethic and love of the game. When his motor is going, he proved at Louisville he could dominate most blockers he faced. So it will take some precise coaching in order to get that out of him.

This article originally appeared on