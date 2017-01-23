Chicago Bears: Attempting A Ryan Pace Style Off-Season

At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter what the experts think the Chicago Bears should do. It matters what Ryan Pace will do.

The 38-year old GM is going into his third off-season running the team. Thus far the results are mixed. Several of his acquisitions have begun to show lots of productivity on the field. At the same time the Bears went from 6-10 to 3-13. Not the direction people hoped or expected them to go. Injuries did play a part but that’s not a crutch Pace was willing to use. He’s determined to get things turned around in 2017.

It’s just a matter of figuring out how. Chicago has the resources to make things happen. They will have upwards of $58 million in salary cap space for free agency and hold the #3 overall pick in the NFL draft. If he applies those to maximum effectiveness, there is no question he can turn this young roster into a playoff contender.

Thus it’s time to ponder. If one were to put themselves in his shoes, with the knowledge of seeing him operate the past two seasons, how is the primary off-season likely to go? This will be an exploration of that, mocking both the free agency period and NFL draft using the methodology of Pace himself. Upon completion, it was fair to say the Bears would be a very different team taking the field next September.

What is known about Pace in regarding free agency? He’s not afraid to spend some money but if he’s going to, it will be on wise investments. Players who are on the younger side and have careers that are trending up. He also doesn’t pool his resources into just one or two guys either. He’s stated on more than one occasion that he likes to “spread the wealth.”

With these parameters in mind, here is one way he’d be able to do that without breaking the bank.

Jack Doyle (TE)

One of those guys who just literally came out of nowhere. Jack Doyle was a nobody before 2016. Then Coby Fleener left and he stepped up on the Indianapolis Colts depth chart. What they got out of him was 59 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Better than high-priced teammate Dwayne Allen. His 6’6″ frame and decent speed presented a nice target for Andrew Luck all year.

Logan Ryan (CB)

Malcolm Butler gets all the attention in New England these days, but part of their recent defensive success must also go to Logan Ryan. The soft-spoken cornerback has turned in a tremendous 2016 season with 92 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions. His versatility is evident every week and he has that sticky reputation most Patriots corners do that frustrate even the best wide receivers.

Tony Jefferson (S)

The Bears had a shot at him last year as a restricted free agent but didn’t bite. This time Tony Jefferson left no doubt he can be a playmaker at safety. He did a little bit of everything for the Arizona Cardinals with 98 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Make no mistake though, he is a pure strong safety. Playing coverage is not his game. Put him around the line of scrimmage and let him do his thing.

Kenny Stills (WR)

Cameron Meredith and Alshon Jeffery have their own positive traits as receivers. One is a crisp route runner, the other a big target who is magic on 50/50 balls. What the Bears don’t have is a legitimate deep threat. Somebody who can stress defenses down the field. Kenny Stills was just that for Miami, averaging 17.3 yards per catch and scoring nine touchdowns.

Then comes the NFL draft. Easily the most important of Pace’s career thus far. There is no doubt he has to get this one right. Otherwise his job is very much in jeopardy come 2018. So what has become clear through his first two drafts? For one, he tends to go after the freaky athletic players in the 1st round as Kevin White and Leonard Floyd can attest. After that he tends to focus on solid, proven football players like Eddie Goldman, Cody Whitehair and Jordan Howard. The lingering question becomes: where does the quarterback fit into this?

Here is a quick mock draft that follows these same guidelines.

1st Round: Deshone Kizer (QB, Notre Dame)

This fulfills both the athleticism and quarterback requirements in one move. Kizer is a big, tough kid who shows the required smarts for the game. He can move really well for his size and has a cannon for an arm. The trick will be getting him to speed up the clock in his head, as well as his throwing motion. Both are part of the reason he takes too many hits.

2nd Round: Justin Evans (S, Texas A&M)

If there is a 2017 version of Keanu Neal in this draft class, it’s Justin Evans. This kid has size, power and range that he uses to absolutely punish ball carriers that come in his area. A tone-setter. This would make one think he’s just a box safety, but he’s got underrated ball skills that prove he’s a player offenses must be aware of every single snap.

3rd Round: Damontae Kazee (CB, San Diego State)

The name of the game for the Bears this coming year is turnovers. They only forced 11 in 2016. That means they need guys who know how to get more. A lot more. Damontae Kazee with a highway robber. Using his great instinct and hands he had seven INTs in his final year alone.

4th Round: Jake Butt (TE, Michigan)

He was a threat to crack the 1st round earlier in the year. Unfortunately he suffered an ill-timed knee injury in the Orange Bowl. That will impact his stock, but likely won’t hurt his long-term outlook. Jake Butt is a strong two-way tight end who is a sturdy blocker while showcasing the hands and running ability to be a threat in the passing game as well.

4th Round (via BUF): Montravius Adams (DT, Auburn)

Eddie Goldman still has high expectations, and for good reasons. He’s a force when healthy. The problem is he can’t stay that way. So the Bears have to think about bringing in more depth and competition at nose tackle. Montravius Adams is built much the same way. Big and powerful in the middle with a sneaky among of quickness as an interior pass rusher.

5th Round: Adam Bisnowaty (OT, Pitt)

People continue to knock him for not being strong enough or athletic enough. Yet he’s one of the key blockers for one of the best offenses in college football. Adam Bisnowaty is a tough worker who just gets the job done. He’s not yet ready to start in the NFL, but once he adds more strength he’d make for a quality starter. Likely at the right tackle position.

7th Round: Austin Rehkow (P, Idaho)

The Bears have been eyeing him at the East-West Shrine Game. Austin Rehkow is a rare commodity in that he can both punt and kick field goals. He kicked a 67-yarder once in high school and was 26-of-29 this past season. Given how mediocre Connor Barth and Pat O’Donnell have been, bringing him aboard could solve two problems in one shot.

