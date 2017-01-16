Chicago Bears 7-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Being Bold
The Chicago Bears are getting a clearer picture every day of what they can expect in the 2017 NFL draft just a few months away.
Obviously the majority of the talk will center around the quarterback position. It’s the first time in several year where it feels like the franchise is ready to make a change. That however is not what GM Ryan Pace will be totally focused on. There are plenty of other areas on this roster that need significant upgrades. He can’t ignore them and focus solely on one position. Even if it’s as important as quarterback. That’s why his first pick will be a surprise.
1st Round
Malik Hooker
FS, Ohio State
Common sense says the Bears should take advantage of perhaps the strongest safety class in years to get their guy. What they could really use is a tall, athletic ball hawk on the back end who can force some turnovers. Malik Hooker is 6’2″ and showcased his range and instinct in coverage with seven interceptions in 2016 for Ohio State. He returned three of them for touchdowns. Already he’s drawing comparisons to Ed Reed. He’s a really good player and only getting better.
1st Round (via OAK)
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
It’s the price that must be paid, but Patrick Mahomes could be worth it. The Texas Tech quarterback is still raw fundamentally as a passer, but he may be the most talented overall in the entire class. His big arm, impressive deep accuracy, mobility and creativity jump out on tape almost every week. The improvisational skill is something that can’t be talk. Put a solid cast around him and coach up his raw mechanics and the Bears could have something special.
4th Round
Brendan Langley
CB, Lamar
Brendan Langley is a small school prospect who has all the makings of a future NFL starter from the good sized 6’1″ frame to the impressive ball skills. As a senior he was able to snag six interceptions. His two punt returns for touchdowns also showcased how good of an athlete he is. He hasn’t faced top tier competition yet, which will take some adjusting. Even so, he has the physical skill to easily make the jump.
Cole Hikutini. This is 6'4"/248?? ???? pic.twitter.com/RQsXg1U78B
— Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) December 15, 2016
4th Round (via BUF)
Cole Hikutini
TE, Louisville
Cole Hikutini is somewhat of the forgotten man in that dynamic Louisville offense that set records this past season. An underrated athlete with good size who can run routes to find the dead spots in coverage for first downs. Teams often forget how effective he is at this until he burns them. Put in an offense that likes to feature more of the tight end, like Chicago ran early in the year might be just the ticket to get him going.
5th Round
Stacy Coley
WR, Miami Fl.
7th Round
Darius English
OLB, South Carolina
