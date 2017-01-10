Chicago Bears: 5 Quick 2017 Mock Draft Scenarios
Mock drafts by their nature and simple tools of speculation. So why not use more of a blanket technique for the Chicago Bears this time?
This article will cover five different draft scenario for the Bears, each one taking a different approach to the process and also the needs of the team. The scenario will be briefly explained and then the top three picks of each draft projected. When it’s all said done there will be only one question left to answer. Which one is the best for this team come April?
The Likely Scenario
This is the one series of picks that is the likeliest to happen. Part of it is because quality of talents available and also serving key needs without overreaching. A best player available based on a list of needs sort of approach. Ryan Pace knows he can’t afford to get these picks wrong, so he has to balance risk with likelihood of success.
Jonatha Allen
DE, Alabama
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
Jordan Leggett
TE, Clemson
The Upside Scenario
Sometimes a GM believes if he’s going to pull his team out of the cellar, he has to take a gigantic home run swing in the draft at some point. Going after solid players who have enormous ceilings in hopes the coaching staff can smooth out the rough edges.
Malik Hooker
FS, Ohio State
Josh Allen
QB, Wyoming
Cameron Sutton
CB, Tennessee
The Offensive Scenario
Sure the defense not having an adequate secondary was a big problem but in truth scoring just 17 points per game makes it difficult to win in the NFL. The Bears need to improve their offensive firepower. Two positions in particular stick out above the rest.
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
David Njoku
TE, Miami Fl.
Kai Nacua
S, BYU
The Winner Scenario
It may seem overly simple, but there is a certain logic to it. Maybe the solution to solving the Bears’ losing issues is to start drafting players who are not only productive but accustomed to winning. It worked with Tampa Bay who drafted John Lynch (Stanford), Warren Sapp (Miami) and Derrick Brooks (Florida State) to form the core that led them to a championship in 2002.
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Carlos Watkins
DT, Clemson
Eddie Jackson
S, Alabama
The Experienced Scenario
This is a methodology where the Bears decide to target players who have plenty of games under their belt by the time they reach the NFL. They’re well-versed at the positions they play and shouldn’t take long before they start finding their way onto the field.