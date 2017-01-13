Chicago Bears: 5 Potential Cap Casualties in 2017

With big changes likely on the horizon for the Chicago Bears, there could be several big names who become cap casualties in the months leading up to 2017 NFL Free Agency.

The 2016 season couldn’t have gone much worse for the Chicago Bears. After hitting a couple of home runs during free agency, a slew of injuries, inept play and late-game letdowns cost this team big in the win column.

Now heading into the offseason, there’s plenty of work to be done. Not only must the Bears get their roster healthy, but they need to trim some of the fat. Before 2017 NFL Free Agency gets under way, Chicago must find a way to get this team back on track.

That means several big names could be shown the door this offseason. A couple will be moved due to poor performances, but several others could be released as a result of their unwarranted cap hits. We see it in the NFL every year–overpaid players who are sent packing because they simply cost too much.

You better believe that’ll happen to at least a couple of Chicago’s more prominent players between now and March. That’s why I’ve highlighted five Bears players who should be considered potential cap casualties heading into 2017.

5. Bobby Massie, OT

2016 Cap Hit: $6.05 million

Potential Savings: $5.55 million (post-June 1 cut)

Just a year ago, the Bears signed Bobby Massie to a sizable three-year, $18 million deal that was supposed to give them a significant upgrade at right tackle. Unfortunately, in 2016, that wasn’t quite the case.

While I won’t say Massie was a disaster at right tackle, he definitely didn’t give the Bears their money’s worth. In between battling injuries, the free agent acquisition was relatively average, struggling at times as a pass protector and occasionally losing in the ground game as well.

Now, headed into 2017, Chicago is expected to target some significant help along the offensive line. If they choose to address the offensive tackle position via either free agency or the draft, the Bears could decide they’ve seen enough from Massie after only year.

Again, they could definitely do worse at right tackle. However, I don’t know if they’re willing to pay him $6.05 million this season for average blocking. Instead, they could save some coin, designate him as a post-June 1 cut, and find someone who can provide a bit more bang for their buck.

Chances of this occurring are slim, but stranger things have happened in the NFL. With the Bears looking like a team in desperate need of some cleansing, it’s not completely crazy to imagine them moving on from Massie if it means saving $5.55 million.

4. Lamarr Houston, OLB

2016 Cap Hit: $6.99 million

Potential Savings: $6 million (post-June 1 cut)

Since Lamarr Houston signed with the Bears, it’s been a roller coaster ride for the pass-rushing specialist. In three years, he’s looked the part but has also torn both ACLs. Set to turn 30 before next season, it’s not going to get any easier for him to bounce back. If the Bears don’t like what they see when the offseason program begins, his time in the Windy City could be up.

Now I know it’s a lot to give up. When healthy, Houston is arguably the Bears’ best pass rusher. He can absolutely make an impact, as evidenced by the fact he led Chicago in sacks with eight in 2015. Unfortunately, counting nearly $7 million against the cap this season is going to have Houston on a very short leash.

There’s a good chance the Bears simply ask him to take a pay cut. However, if he’s not in love with the idea, the front office may be forced to take more drastic measures in order to save some of the money he’s owed in 2017.

It wouldn’t be a welcomed loss for Chicago, but most never are. And yet, after two ACL tears in three seasons, it’s looking like Houston is on the fast track to retirement. We’ll see what happens in the coming months, but he may not be around for much longer.

3. Eddie Royal, WR

2016 Cap Hit: $5 million

Potential Savings: $5 million

When the Bears signed Eddie Royal two offseasons ago, it seemed like an underrated addition. Instead, it’s turned out to be a bit of a bust for Chicago and its receiver-needy offense.

Since landing in the Windy City, Royal has struggled to stay healthy. He’s played in only 18 of 32 possible games, and ended the 2016 campaign on Injured Reserve with a toe injury. The veteran receiver isn’t getting any younger, and it’s becoming apparent in his inability to stay off the trainer’s table.

With a $5 million cap hit, the Bears must do something. Whether they force him to take a significant pay cut or simply show him the door, I’d anticipate a big chance for Royal in the near future. More than likely, though, we’ll see him playing elsewhere (or nowhere) in 2017.

Just look at his production if you need more evidence. In two seasons as a prominent part of the Chicago passing game, Royal has hauled in 70 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns. In the same time span, he’s had one 100-yard game–his second-best game was for a whopping 57 yards. Injuries have a lot to do with Royal’s letdown with the Bears. Regardless of the reason, though, it appears his time with the team is at an end unless he accepts a major downgrade in pay.

2. Kyle Fuller, CB

2016 Cap Hit: $3,082,228

Potential Savings: $1,740,955 (trade)

Admittedly, I don’t necessarily think this would be a move made solely for cap reasons. With that being said, there’s a good chance Kyle Fuller isn’t playing in Chicago in 2017 for one reason or another.

Since the Bears made him a first-round pick in 2014, Fuller has shown outstanding potential as a starting cornerback. However, he spent the entire 2016 campaign sidelined after a sudden August knee scope sent him to IR. And then, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s comments put a real damper on his future outlook.

“Any time a guy’s hurt, there’s three stages to getting back to the field,” Fangio said via the Chicago Tribune. “One is you’ve got to get medical clearance. Two, the player’s got to say he’s ready to go and feels confident and he’s champing at the bit to go play. A has happened. B hasn’t. So C is a non-issue.”

It was a disappointing development for one of Chicago’s only promising defenders. It also signaled his time with the team was nearing its end. I don’t think they simply release him, because they clear no cap space as a result. However, don’t be surprised to see the Bears search far and wide for a trade partner to recoup some cap space and maybe a late-round draft pick.

1. Jay Cutler, QB

2016 Cap Hit: $16 million

Potential Savings: $14 million

This relationship between Jay Cutler and the Bears has had its ups and downs. However, heading into the 2017 offseason, it appears a breakup is the only way this will end.

There’s no longer any guaranteed money on Cutler’s deal, meaning Chicago can cut the cord without yielding much dead cap space. Releasing him at some point this offseason will result in $14 million worth of savings, which could do a lot for other areas of the roster. It seems like a no-brainer for a team that needs a fresh start.

Overall, it’s a disappointing outcome for Cutler’s time in the Windy City. He was acquired to be the franchise quarterback until his career came to an end. While he brought plenty of success to Chicago during his eight seasons with the team, injuries, a bad demeanor, and inconsistent play have made a split all but inevitable.

Honestly, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Cutler. Assuming he gets the ax, he’ll easily be the best quarterback on the open market unless the Washington Redskins let Kirk Cousins walk. With so many quarterback-needy teams, Cutler will absolutely garner some serious interest.

I know Chicago fans like to believe Cutler was good for this team, and they wouldn’t be completely wrong. At this point, though, both parties need a clean break.

