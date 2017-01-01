Chicago Bears 4-Round 2017 Mock Draft: Wheel and Deal

The Chicago Bears could end up with their highest pick in a draft since 1972 depending on the outcome of the game in Minnesota in Week 17.

That undoubtedly will make this coming April the most important month in a long time for the franchise. Fans have long since reached their breaking point with the lack of direction this team seems to have and the constant disappointment of losing. If they can hit this draft with the same success as they did in 2016, there is a chance things could change in a big way.

Jets get #3 pick (Mitch Trubisky) Bears get #6 pick, 2nd in 2017 and 2nd in 2018

1st Round (via NYJ)

1 Jamal Adams S, LSU Anybody who has watched the Chicago Bears for even one or two games this season has seen it. It’s impossible to miss. Their secondary is a mess. Both the cornerback and safety positions are made up of late round picks, undrafted free agents and castoff veterans. Not a single high-end talent in the bunch aside from former 1st round pick Kyle Fuller who hasn’t played all year due to a knee injury. It’s hard to win in the NFL with bargains on the back end. Following a trade with the Jets to drop down to #6, GM Ryan Pace sets about correcting the problem. Jabrill Peppers gets a ton of hype but many people are coming around to the truth. Jamal Adams is the best safety in this draft class. He’s got a skill set that the best ones are made out of: big, strong, tough, athletic and faster than he gets credit for. Most of his plays are made with instinct and violence in the box but it will be his ability to cover tight ends the Bears will covet most.

Patriots get #36 pick, 2nd in 2017 (via NYJ), 2nd in 2018 (via NYJ) Bears get QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TRADE WITH PATRIOTS

2 Jimmy Garoppolo QB, New England There are a few things to keep in mind here. John Fox will be entering a win-or-die season in 2017, presuming he’s back as expected. Does anybody really think he’d be willing to put his fate in the hands of a rookie quarterback? Unlikely. He’ll want somebody with some experience. At the same time Ryan Pace wants a young guy he can build around. Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer don’t fit that mold. Matt Barkley has made much of his opportunity. Jimmy Garoppolo makes the most sense. He’s only 25-years old and has some starting experience. He was 2-0 in both games. The former 2nd round pick has a lightning quick release, a strong arm, mobility and reportedly prepares every bit as hard as the man he backs up in Tom Brady. If Dowell Loggains had such considerable success with Brian Hoyer, another disciple of the Patriots system, imagine what he might do with Garoppolo who is more talented.

3rd Round

3 Evan Engram TE, Ole Miss The loss of Zach Miller really hurt the Bears offense during the year but it started with the trading of Martellus Bennett. Necessary as it was to team chemistry, it still hurt the versatile ways they could score on offense. It’s not a coincidence they’re only averaging 17 points per game. Not having that passing threat tight end in the middle of the field allows defenses to concentrate elsewhere. This is a problem the Bears must fix. Thankfully the 2017 class is rich in tight end talent, specifically the pass catching variety. Evan Engram is one such type. Most have compared him to Washington Redskins star Jordan Reed. He’s not quite big enough to be a blocker, but his speed, athleticism and route running prowess have made him a nightmare for linebackers and safeties all year long. Put him on the field between Alshon Jeffery, Cameron Meredith and a healthy Kevin White and this team may have something.

4th Round

4 Ezra Robinson CB, Tennessee State Vic Fangio continues his search for defensive backs who can make plays for him. Expect the Bears to single out quality corners who not only bring size, but also show ball skills. Similar to what they did with Deiondre Hall. Ezra Robinson had five interceptions this year for Tennessee State. He’s got athletic prowess and a 6’1″ frame. So he meets all the criteria of what this team is looking for. It’s a matter of giving him an opportunity.

4th Round (via BUF)

5 Carroll Phillips OLB, Illinois There are whispers of off-the-field concerns surrounding Illinois pass rusher Carroll Phillips. What exactly they are is still unclear, but that will likely drop him from a possible 2nd round pick to the mid round range. There is no denying his athletic ability. He looks like a pure 3-4 outside linebacker with his explosiveness off the edge and ability to bend. In addition to nine sacks he had an absurd 20 tackles for loss in 2016 alone. The guy knows how to make plays in the backfield.

