Chicago Bears 4-Round 2017 Mock Draft: Wheel and Deal
The Chicago Bears could end up with their highest pick in a draft since 1972 depending on the outcome of the game in Minnesota in Week 17.
That undoubtedly will make this coming April the most important month in a long time for the franchise. Fans have long since reached their breaking point with the lack of direction this team seems to have and the constant disappointment of losing. If they can hit this draft with the same success as they did in 2016, there is a chance things could change in a big way.
1st Round (via NYJ)
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
Following a trade with the Jets to drop down to #6, GM Ryan Pace sets about correcting the problem. Jabrill Peppers gets a ton of hype but many people are coming around to the truth. Jamal Adams is the best safety in this draft class. He’s got a skill set that the best ones are made out of: big, strong, tough, athletic and faster than he gets credit for. Most of his plays are made with instinct and violence in the box but it will be his ability to cover tight ends the Bears will covet most.
TRADE WITH PATRIOTS
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB, New England
Jimmy Garoppolo makes the most sense. He’s only 25-years old and has some starting experience. He was 2-0 in both games. The former 2nd round pick has a lightning quick release, a strong arm, mobility and reportedly prepares every bit as hard as the man he backs up in Tom Brady. If Dowell Loggains had such considerable success with Brian Hoyer, another disciple of the Patriots system, imagine what he might do with Garoppolo who is more talented.
3rd Round
Evan Engram
TE, Ole Miss
Thankfully the 2017 class is rich in tight end talent, specifically the pass catching variety. Evan Engram is one such type. Most have compared him to Washington Redskins star Jordan Reed. He’s not quite big enough to be a blocker, but his speed, athleticism and route running prowess have made him a nightmare for linebackers and safeties all year long. Put him on the field between Alshon Jeffery, Cameron Meredith and a healthy Kevin White and this team may have something.
4th Round
Ezra Robinson
CB, Tennessee State
4th Round (via BUF)
Carroll Phillips
OLB, Illinois
More from NFL Mocks
- Could Bruce Arians and Gary Kubiak retire after the season?5h ago
- Cincinnati Bengals place WR A.J. Green on injured reserve7h ago
- Opportunity knocks for Clemson QB DeShaun Watson7h ago
- 2016 Football In Memoriam: Remembering the Legends Lost8h ago
- NFL Draft: Michigan TE Jake Butt injures knee in Orange Bowl18h ago