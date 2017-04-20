Chicago Bears: 2017 Schedule Released

The Chicago Bears 2017 schedule has been released. Remember, with every new year brings new hope!

The 2016 season will definitely not go down as one of the best years in the history of the Chicago Bears. After a 6-10 season in 2015, the Bears regressed, going 3-13 in 2016 and ending up with more questions than answers.

No one expected the Bears to compete for a playoff spot last season, but to actually take several steps backs was more than depressing to any Bears fan. In the 2016 campaign, the Bears started three quarterbacks, lost countless of other players to injuries, and saw attendance at Solider Field plummet as the year went on.

Now, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as the team had a very successful draft class and identified key building blocks moving forward. Rookie running back Jordan Howard was perhaps the biggest surprise, finishing second in the NFC in rushing and earning a well-deserved Pro Bowl spot.

First-round pick Leonard Floyd showed flashes of brilliance, and his NFL future looks very bright. In addition, the Bears got terrific production from rookie Cody Whitehair, defensive end Akiem Hicks, and wide receiver Cam Meredith.

The 2016 season also marked the end of the Jay Cutler-era, a welcomed sight to even the most patient fans. As it turns out, Cutler’s last play with the Bears (and possibly in the NFL) was the epitome of his career—an interception and an injury to his shoulder. The Bears new starting quarterback—at least for now—is Mike Glennon, a backup quarterback who hasn’t started a game since 2014. While he doesn’t instill much confidence, at least he’s not Cutler, right?

With a new era for the Bears beginning and a rebuild beginning, this next season will be all about developing young players. So what road will they have to do that on? Here’s a look at the Chicago Bears schedule for the 2017 NFL season:

If the Bears want to make a jump in 2017, they’ll have to learn how to finish close games. The team lost six games last season by six points or less, including a one point loss and a couple of three point losses. They’ll also have to improve their record within the division, as the Bears went 2-4 against their NFC North rivals.

So, as we take a look at the Bears’ schedule, just remember this—four teams have gone from worst to first in their division since 2011, including the Dallas Cowboys last year. So while it’s unlikely, it’s not impossible. Keep hope alive, Bears fans!

