Chicago Bears 2017 NFL Mock Free Agency: Complete Breakdown

The Chicago Bears know that the draft will be high noon for their 2017 off-season, but free agency could prove just as key to a turnaround.

GM Ryan Pace made it clear the 2016 season was “unacceptable.” Among the positive notes he mentioned more than once at his end-of-year press conference? The fact they’d be going into this spring with loads of salary cap space. This, in his mind will open the team up to adding some veteran help at some of their need positions. Maybe not a ridiculously spending spree, but moves should be and are expected.

It’s just a matter of figuring out how things will transpire. In the spirit of the off-season where mock drafts reign, here is a switch to an NFL mock free agency. It will cover who the Bears are likely to trade or cut, re-sign among their own free agents and finally who they are likely to pursue on the unrestricted market.

Cuts/Trades

Jay Cutler (Trade)

Probably the most tradeable player the Bears have is Jay Cutler. He’ll be 34-years old in 2017 and word is his injury rehab is ahead of schedule. There definitely might be 2-3 teams interested in a veteran quarterback with his level of experience and still considerable talent. Compensation likely won’t be more than a mid-round pick, but at this point Ryan Pace might take it to get a fresh start at quarterback.

Lamarr Houston (Cut)

He had such a promising turnaround in 2015 with 8.5 sacks and looked like he could get used to the Fangio defense. Then Houston tore an ACL again. That’s the second time in three years. He might stick around for depth purposes. Then again the team may just take the $5.01 million and put it elsewhere.

Eddie Royal (Cut)

Few complained when the Bears signed this agile, quick receiver in 2015. He looked like an ideal option in the slot and has played that way. Unfortunately the guy can’t stay healthy. To date he has missed 14 games with various injuries. The Bears would save $5 million by cutting him loose.

Re-signings

Alshon Jeffery (WR)

Pace hasn’t committed to anything but he’s also not a fool. The Bears just don’t have many proven options at wide receiver. He has the money and it certainly sounds like Alshon Jeffery would like to return. Expect a deal to get worked out.

Brian Hoyer (QB)

Rumors are rampant regarding the Bears quarterback position. A popular one is that there might be considerable interest in bringing back veteran Brian Hoyer. Not just as a backup but as their “bridge” starter. Somebody who can hold the job down and direct the offense until a young rookie can be developed. Odds are he’ll return onthe cheap.

Eric Kush (OG)

The Hard Knocks star from the Rams turned out to be a better player than many thought. When elevated into the starting lineup due to injuries, Kush performed ably. He’s still just 27-years old and has the makings of being an ideal long-term swing backup at guard.

Ted Larsen (OG/C)

He may not have become a starter like he hoped, but Larsen still got to see plenty of playing time. Though he continued to make maddening mistakes at times, his veteran experience and toughness are of value. Together with Kush they made a solid pair of reserves.

Mike Adams (OT)

Make no mistake. Adams is not a starter in the NFL. His mechanical flaws and mental errors make that clear. Still, he’s a decent talent with game experience who still is under 30-years old. He now has knowledge of the offense as well. Bringing him back for depth makes sense.

Cornelius Washington (DE)

Bears fans have eagerly waited to see how the former 6th round pick might perform under Vic Fangio after years of frustrating injury setbacks. Initial impressions were promising. He had 20 tackles and two sacks in his first year relatively healthy. A nice depth option who still has upside.

Sam Acho (OLB)

He’s never going to be a great pass rusher, but Sam Acho still has value in other areas. He’s a quality locker room guy with leadership traits. He can do a little bit of everything on defense and also brings special teams help as well. Another short-term deal can’t hurt.

Johnthan Banks (CB)

Chicago claimed the former 2nd round corner off waivers for a reason. They felt he might be a great fit for their defensive scheme. He arrived too late to matter in 2016, but give him a full off-season under Fangio and his staff? It’s worth the chance to find out by bringing him back.

Unrestricted Free Agency

Big signing: A.J. Bouye

This young man has made himself a lot of money. A former undrafted free agent, A.J. Bouye became one of the most reliable starters on the best defense in the NFL. He was a reliable cover corner on the back, delivering an interception and 16 passes defended in the regular season. At 6’0″ he has preferred size for the position and word is the Bears made a run at him last year before he returned to Houston. This time it will cost more, but the payoff will be worth it.

Bargain buy: Micah Hyde

Ever so quietly, young free safety Micah Hyde put up a tremendous season for the Green Bay Packers. He was solid all over the field with 58 tackles, a sack and three interceptions. Not to mention another nine passes defended. Green Bay will be busy with several other free agents including T.J. Lang, Eddie Lacy, Nick Perry, Julius Peppers, and Jared Cook. Given they already have Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Morgan Burnett in place, odds are he could be allowed to test the market.

Sleeper target: Tyrod Taylor

It’s still not clear what’s going on in Buffalo but word persists the Bills are seriously considering a change at quarterbacks. This despite Tyrod Taylor going to a Pro Bowl pulling an even .500 (14-14) as a starter in two seasons. If that’s the case, one can imagine the Bears will have interest. John Fox would prefer a veteran to a rookie starting and Taylor will appeal to him because he doesn’t throw a lot of interceptions.

