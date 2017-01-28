Chicago Bears 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Stockpiling Picks
The Chicago Bears have a huge opportunity to infuse their roster with some premier talent in what looks like a deep 2017 NFL draft class.
This is provided they play their cards the right way. Being able to coach at the Senior Bowl is an added benefit that could yield big dividends. GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox have mentioned repeatedly how excited they are about that opportunity. At this point, coming off a 3-13 season they could use every advantage at their disposal. Perhaps this latest mock draft will determine whether that’s possible or not.
1st Round (via CLE)
Patrick Mahomes
QB, Texas Tech
Ryan Pace said that experience to him is vital when drafting a quarterback, but there are other traits as well. Patrick Mahomes started two years at Texas Tech. During that time he built an extensive list of highlights that showcase one of the best arms in the draft. Not only can he throw it a long way, but his quick hands and impressive downfield accuracy are hard to miss. Throw in his elusiveness as a runner and improvisational skills? This young man has a bright future provided his team can clean up his raw fundamentals.
Obi Melifonwu's closing speed & recognition from the middle of the end zone ouuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/IRMRiWqioW
— Chris (@ChrisJustJoking) January 27, 2017
2nd Round (via CLE)
Obi Melifonwu
S, UConn
Look up the phrase “physical freak of nature” in a dictionary and it’s like a picture of Obi Melifonwu is close by. The UConn senior wowed evaluators at the Senior Bowl right off the bat when he measured 6’4″, 200+ lbs. That wasn’t the end of it though. The kid is an excellent athlete, showing the range and instincts to react before plays are often able to develop. Put such an athlete under the direction of Vic Fangio and his staff? The sky is the limit.
2nd Round
Evan Engram
TE, Ole Miss
Getting Evan Engram with this pick is a huge bonus. Throughout the past year scouts and draft analysts have kept comparing the Ole Miss product to Redskins Pro Bowler Jordan Reed. The two share almost exact similarities in terms of size, speed, athleticism and receiving ability. Engram is undoubtedly a mismatch for any linebackers or safeties who try to cover him. Though he may never be a great blocker, he’ll make up for it with plenty of big plays as a receiver.
3rd Round (via CLE)
Carroll Phillips
OLB, Illinois
One kid who has begun to emerge thanks to the Senior Bowl is Illinois linebacker Carroll Phillips. Though his teammate Dawuane Smoot is getting more attention, Phillips actually had more sacks than him in 2016 (9 to 5). Watch him on the field and look at his body type and it’s a classic 3-4 outside linebacker fit. Phillips is athletic and explosive. He understands how to finish a play. The fact he’s compared to Floyd certainly helps.
3rd Round
Chidobe Awuzie
CB, Colorado
Chidobe Awuzie is a name that has gotten lost in the shuffle at times this past season due to the depth of the class. Nevertheless it was his efforts that helped propel Colorado into the national spotlight most of the year as one of the better teams in the country. He’s got a good mix of size and speed that he pairs with above-average instinct to come across as a well-rounded cornerback. He covers and he tackles in the running game. He’ll fit right in.
4th Round
Antonio Garcia
OT, Troy
Antonio Garcia is the perfect example. He was an outstanding blind side protector at Troy, not allowing a single sack in 2016. He’s a good athlete with length who shows advanced fundamental understanding of his position. The sticking point for a lot of teams will be his body. He looks a little too thin for the NFL, which means he’ll have to add some weight before he’s ready. That makes him a perfect project.
4th Round (via BUF)
Josh Reynolds
WR, Texas A&M
Josh Reynolds may not be a household name outside of College Station but the the 6’4″ kid has shown plenty of flashes that he can play. Aside from his size he showed the capacity to string together solid game after solid game. He wasn’t the highlight reel guy but he always seemed to make those catches to help the offense stay on the field. Then once in a while he’s put up a big play. Give him more coaching and a better quarterback? His upside is considerable.
Ryan Glasgow Senior Bowl practice day 1 pic.twitter.com/zIUpyZhJDa
— Thorin Sprandel (@t_sprandel) January 25, 2017
5th Round
Ryan Glasgow
DE, Michigan
The Bears are a team that want to be built from front to back on defense. That means a strong and deep front seven. They took a step in the right direction with the addition of Akiem HIcks but it’s no time to be satisfied. The more quality defensive linemen they have, the hard it will be to perform effectively on offense against them. Glasgow is the type of rough-and-tough defense both John Fox and Vic Fangio love.
7th Round
Zane Gonzalez
K, Arizona State
Zane Gonzalez has an argument to go down as the best kicker in college football history. At least in terms of stats with an NCAA record 96 field goal converted. He finished his final year at Arizona State strong too, going 23-of-25 with a long of 59. The young man is consistently reliable and has plenty of leg to kick from deep if required. If he’s still on the board in the 7th round, which is always possible, then it’s a definite pick worth making.
More from NFL Mocks
- Denver Broncos 2017 NFL mock draft, Senior Bowl update7h ago
- 2017 NFL Draft: Mitch Trubisky Continues To Divide Teams18h ago
- Joe Williams, RB, Utah: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report21h ago
- Indianapolis Colts: Chuck Pagano Isn’t Safe From Firing Just Yet22h ago
- Senior Bowl: Surprise MVPs Who Became Future NFL Stars1 d ago