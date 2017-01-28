Chicago Bears 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Stockpiling Picks

1

Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech

So many people are calling for the Bears to trade back, so why not explore the possibility. In this scenario they work out a deal with Cleveland who sits at #12. They obviously have their sights set on a quarterback like Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson. Even so it would take a favorable deal on both ends to get it worked out. In this instance the Browns bite because they don’t have to give up a future 1st rounder. In return the Bears collect extra 2nd and 3rd round choices.

Ryan Pace said that experience to him is vital when drafting a quarterback, but there are other traits as well. Patrick Mahomes started two years at Texas Tech. During that time he built an extensive list of highlights that showcase one of the best arms in the draft. Not only can he throw it a long way, but his quick hands and impressive downfield accuracy are hard to miss. Throw in his elusiveness as a runner and improvisational skills? This young man has a bright future provided his team can clean up his raw fundamentals.