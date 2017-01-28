Chicago Bears 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Stockpiling Picks

Dec 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) passes against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. LSU won 56 to 27. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have a huge opportunity to infuse their roster with some premier talent in what looks like a deep 2017 NFL draft class.

This is provided they play their cards the right way. Being able to coach at the Senior Bowl is an added benefit that could yield big dividends. GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox have mentioned repeatedly how excited they are about that opportunity. At this point, coming off a 3-13 season they could use every advantage at their disposal. Perhaps this latest mock draft will determine whether that’s possible or not.

1st Round (via CLE)

Browns get #3 pick

Bears get #12 pick, 2nd in 2017, 3rd in 2017 and 2nd in 2018
1

Patrick Mahomes

QB, Texas Tech

So many people are calling for the Bears to trade back, so why not explore the possibility. In this scenario they work out a deal with Cleveland who sits at #12. They obviously have their sights set on a quarterback like Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson. Even so it would take a favorable deal on both ends to get it worked out. In this instance the Browns bite because they don’t have to give up a future 1st rounder. In return the Bears collect extra 2nd and 3rd round choices.

Ryan Pace said that experience to him is vital when drafting a quarterback, but there are other traits as well. Patrick Mahomes started two years at Texas Tech. During that time he built an extensive list of highlights that showcase one of the best arms in the draft. Not only can he throw it a long way, but his quick hands and impressive downfield accuracy are hard to miss. Throw in his elusiveness as a runner and improvisational skills? This young man has a bright future provided his team can clean up his raw fundamentals.

2nd Round (via CLE)

2

Obi Melifonwu

S, UConn

It’s no secret the Bears desperately need safety help. Like really bad. Fans can’t stomach the idea of another year with guys like Adrian Amos and Harold Jones-Quartey. Good new for them is this draft class appears absolutely stacked at the position. Potential starters may exist well into the middle rounds. That means Pace would have the chance to find his team an answer in the 2nd if he chose to wait. Don’t forget Mike Brown was chosen in that same round.

Look up the phrase “physical freak of nature” in a dictionary and it’s like a picture of Obi Melifonwu is close by. The UConn senior wowed evaluators at the Senior Bowl right off the bat when he measured 6’4″, 200+ lbs. That wasn’t the end of it though. The kid is an excellent athlete, showing the range and instincts to react before plays are often able to develop. Put such an athlete under the direction of Vic Fangio and his staff? The sky is the limit.

2nd Round

2

Evan Engram

TE, Ole Miss

Right up there with safety in terms of positional need is tight end. When the Bears offense was at its best the past couple years, it was because they had a tight end like Martellus Bennett or Zach Miller who were legitimate threats in the receiving game. Now Bennett is gone and Miller is coming off another season-ending foot injury. This team sorely needs a young weapon at that position for Mahomes to grow with.

Getting Evan Engram with this pick is a huge bonus. Throughout the past year scouts and draft analysts have kept comparing the Ole Miss product to Redskins Pro Bowler Jordan Reed. The two share almost exact similarities in terms of size, speed, athleticism and receiving ability. Engram is undoubtedly a mismatch for any linebackers or safeties who try to cover him. Though he may never be a great blocker, he’ll make up for it with plenty of big plays as a receiver.

3rd Round (via CLE)

3

Carroll Phillips

OLB, Illinois

There can never be a letting up by a team in their search for more pass rushers. Chicago is no exception to that rule. Their edge rush is far from secure. Leonard Floyd looks like a future stud but he finished the year with two separate concussions. Pernell McPhee had knee and now shoulder concerns. Willie Young turns 32 this year. This group is far from being anywhere near a dominant rotation. Thus the requirement for more help.

One kid who has begun to emerge thanks to the Senior Bowl is Illinois linebacker Carroll Phillips. Though his teammate Dawuane Smoot is getting more attention, Phillips actually had more sacks than him in 2016 (9 to 5). Watch him on the field and look at his body type and it’s a classic 3-4 outside linebacker fit. Phillips is athletic and explosive. He understands how to finish a play. The fact he’s compared to Floyd certainly helps.

3rd Round

3

Chidobe Awuzie

CB, Colorado

Safety isn’t the only secondary position that requires attention for the Bears. Their cornerback play was far from adequate most of 2016. At least according to the standards of this staff. So it stands to reason they’ll look for help at some point in the first three rounds, hoping to find a starter and improve depth. Also as with safeties, this class is rich in potential talent so their odds will be strong.

Chidobe Awuzie is a name that has gotten lost in the shuffle at times this past season due to the depth of the class. Nevertheless it was his efforts that helped propel Colorado into the national spotlight most of the year as one of the better teams in the country. He’s got a good mix of size and speed that he pairs with above-average instinct to come across as a well-rounded cornerback. He covers and he tackles in the running game. He’ll fit right in.

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl-South Practice

4th Round

4

Antonio Garcia

OT, Troy

This is not the year for a team to go searching for their franchise offensive tackles. In truth the Bears are in total disarray at the position. Towards the end of the year both Bobby Massie and Charles Leno showed they could be adequate starters for the time being. That doesn’t mean more competition and depth shouldn’t be added. Besides, it’s not like the class is totally void of potential future starters.

Antonio Garcia is the perfect example. He was an outstanding blind side protector at Troy, not allowing a single sack in 2016. He’s a good athlete with length who shows advanced fundamental understanding of his position. The sticking point for a lot of teams will be his body. He looks a little too thin for the NFL, which means he’ll have to add some weight before he’s ready. That makes him a perfect project.

4th Round (via BUF)

4

Josh Reynolds

WR, Texas A&M

The situation with Alshon Jeffery is the most important because his loss to free agency could significantly weaken their wide receiver position. At the same time, the odds are good Eddie Royal might be cut as well thanks to two injury-prone seasons. Suffice to say this team can’t afford to ignore the receiver position in this draft. The presence of Cameron Meredith and Kevin White though at least let them wait until a little later.

Josh Reynolds may not be a household name outside of College Station but the the 6’4″ kid has shown plenty of flashes that he can play. Aside from his size he showed the capacity to string together solid game after solid game. He wasn’t the highlight reel guy but he always seemed to make those catches to help the offense stay on the field. Then once in a while he’s put up a big play. Give him more coaching and a better quarterback? His upside is considerable.

5th Round

5

Ryan Glasgow

DE, Michigan

Ryan Glasgow is going to get drafted later than he should for two reasons. He’s the young brother of another player who was drafted higher and the league has this weird thing about not taking younger siblings too high. Beyond that though is the simple fact that Glasgow will be overshadowed by teammates Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton. He may not have the premier athleticism, but one thing is for sure. Glasgow is relentless and affects the pocket.

The Bears are a team that want to be built from front to back on defense. That means a strong and deep front seven. They took a step in the right direction with the addition of Akiem HIcks but it’s no time to be satisfied. The more quality defensive linemen they have, the hard it will be to perform effectively on offense against them. Glasgow is the type of rough-and-tough defense both John Fox and Vic Fangio love.

7th Round

7

Zane Gonzalez

K, Arizona State

The Bears need a new kicker. With all due respect to Connor Barth, he is merely a stopgap solution. His utter lack of deep accuracy severely hampers the scoring opportunities this team has and it might’ve cost them a number of tight games in 2016. To say nothing of the fact that he’s streaky with accuracy from inside 40 yards as well. In other words he’s just not that good. Chicago should strike to be better at all positions.

Zane Gonzalez has an argument to go down as the best kicker in college football history. At least in terms of stats with an NCAA record 96 field goal converted. He finished his final year at Arizona State strong too, going 23-of-25 with a long of 59. The young man is consistently reliable and has plenty of leg to kick from deep if required. If he’s still on the board in the 7th round, which is always possible, then it’s a definite pick worth making.

