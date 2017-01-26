Charles Woodson Comments on Potential Las Vegas Relocation

Oakland Raiders legend Charles Woodson made comments about the team’s potential relocation to Las Vegas.

Charles Woodson — Oakland Raiders legend, future first ballot Hall of Famer, and longtime fan favorite of Raider Nation — made some comments on Sirius XM NFL Radio regarding the team’s potential relocation to Las Vegas.

"I wanna see Mark & @RAIDERS get a new stadium….if Vegas is the place to be, then that's the place to be" – @cwoodson24 #RaiderNation — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 25, 2017

Woodson’s comments surely irked a chunk of the fan base who is loyal to the city of Oakland. But he went on to talk about how he feels for the fans in Oakland, and he elaborated on his comments.

Referring to Mark Davis’ efforts to stay in Oakland, Charles believes that the team owner has done everything he can.

“But you realize, after talking to Mark, he’s exhausted all of his possibilities as far as trying to stay there.”

Woodson continued.

“When those doors begin to close on you, then you gotta look for somewhere else. That’s just the natural order of things.”

It’s hard to argue with what Woodson is saying. To this point, Oakland has not presented a viable plan to keep the team from leaving. While Las Vegas has $750M in public funds ready to go.

It’s a short clip, and the audio can be played below.

You just feel for the fans. They bleed silver and black. @cwoodson24 on the #Raiders relocation situation. Audio: https://t.co/NMZdLYH09u — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 26, 2017

What are your thoughts on what Woodson had to say?

This article originally appeared on